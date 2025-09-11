Summer Stock Stage to Present Advanced Screening of Paul Thomas Anderson's ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Summer Stock Stage will present a special advance screening of Paul Thomas Anderson's highly anticipated film, One Battle After Another, on Thursday, September 25, at Living Room Theaters in the Bottleworks District at 6:30pm. This event honors Indianapolis native and Summer Stock Stage alumna Chase Infiniti, who makes her feature film debut in the movie.

Chase Infiniti, who grew up in Indianapolis and attended North Central High School before continuing her education at Columbia College in Chicago, appeared in numerous Summer Stock Stage productions during her high school and college years. Her extraordinary talent and dedication quickly made her a standout performer, and now, as she takes the screen alongside Hollywood icons, the Summer Stock Stage family is thrilled to celebrate her success.

Chase will share a video special personal message with her Summer Stock Stage supporters during the evening, and her family will also be in attendance for this milestone occasion.

One Battle After Another is an American action thriller film written, co-produced, and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson. Loosely based on the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon, the film features a powerhouse cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and introduces Chase Infiniti in her first major film role. Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film theatrically nationwide on September 26, 2025.

"Summer Stock Stage has always been about nurturing emerging artists and providing them with opportunities to grow, collaborate, and shine," said Emily Ristine Holloway, Artistic Director. "We could not be more proud to see Chase, who began her artistic journey with us, now stepping onto the world stage in such an extraordinary way."