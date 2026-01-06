Photos: THE MOUSETRAP Set to Open at Beef & Boards

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beef & Boards’ 2026 Season springs open with Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit, The Mousetrap, now on stage. The record-breaking murder mystery — famous for keeping audiences guessing for more than 70 years — invites patrons to settle in for an exciting evening of suspense and intrigue. See photos!

Snow is piling up outside Monkswell Manor, but the tension indoors is even thicker. After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff of this remote country house find themselves stranded in a blustery storm with a chilling realization: the killer is already among them. As suspicions multiply, secrets unravel, and a detective arrives the mystery deepens. When a second murder occurs, the stakes skyrocket, culminating in Dame Agatha Christie’s famous surprise ending that has captivated generations.

The Mousetrap holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running play, having run continuously since its debut in 1952 with over 30,000 performances.

Filled with colorful characters — a pair of newlywed innkeepers, Mollie (Malia Munley) and Giles (Jae Woo) Ralston, a peculiar spinster Mrs. Boyle (Suzanne Stark), a quirky architect Christopher Wren (Jonathan Cobrda), the imposing retired Major Metcalf (Jeff Stockberger), an unexpected traveler Mr. Paravicini (Adam Du Plesis), a sharp-tongued jurist Miss Casewell (Hannah Embree), and a skiing investigator Det. Sgt. Trotter (Scot Greenwell) — The Mousetrap delivers clever twists and old-fashioned thrills.

The Mousetrap is on stage for 44 performances through Feb. 15, and marks the start of Beef & Boards’ exciting new season. Every performance includes Beef & Boards’ signature dinner buffet, along with coffee, tea, or lemonade. Gourmet desserts and bar beverages are available for purchase.

Jae Woo, Malia Munley, Jonathan Cobrda Malia Munley, Jae Woo

The cast of The Mousetrap