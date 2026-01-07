Crossroads Comedy Theater Brings STUDY HALL To IF Theatre For Monthly Run

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Crossroads Comedy Theater has announced an ongoing monthly run of Study Hall: Comedy Inspired by Lectures, its signature live comedy show, at IF Theatre. Performances take place on the third Saturday of every month at 7:00 PM.

Study Hall: Comedy Inspired by Lectures is where academia and comedy collide. Each show features invited guests lecturing on a wide range of topics, followed by improvised scenes inspired by what the performers learned, or did not learn, during the lecture. The result is a smart, funny, and playful show where curiosity fuels comedy and no two performances are ever the same.

Study Hall also has a new host! Dr. Jason Aukerman will begin his tenure has emcee and steady lecturer. Dr. Aukerman is the Director of the Ray Bradbury Center and a Professor of American History and English at IU Indianapolis. Study Hall has a set cast featuring some of the most fun improvisers in Indianapolis including some familiar and new faces.

"Study Hall is built around the idea that learning can be fun. One of the most impressive things to me is how the cast weaves the lectures and scenes into one unified piece by the end. It really is a one-night-only event every time we do it," said Mike Marbach, Executive Director of Crossroads Comedy Theater.

On the same night, audiences can also catch Red Curb Comedy, one of Indianapolis' most entertaining improv ensembles, returning to IF Theatre for their second year. Featuring a cast of seasoned professional improvisers, this adults-only show delivers sharp, unscripted comedy built entirely from audience suggestions, making the evening a true double feature for comedy fans.

"Red Curb is excited to bring another year of hilarious improv comedy to IF Theatre. Strap in, because now it's a double feature with Study Hall. After seven years of making these shows, we finally found another show who'll date us," said Will of Red Curb Comedy.

Audience members may attend either show individually or enjoy both performances for a discounted price, making it easy to turn the night into a full evening of live comedy.

TICKETS:

Single show tickets are $15. A discounted double-feature ticket for both shows is available for $25. Tickets and additional information are available at xroadscomedyindy.com or IndyFringe.org.