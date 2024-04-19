Spotlight: THE KING AND I at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An English widow, Anna Leonowens, arrives at the Royal Palace in Bangkok in 1862 to tutor the king's many children and wives. As they both hold to their traditions, Anna and the King grow to understand and respect one another in a truly unique love story.

BUFFET OPENING 2 hours prior to the show

BUFFET CLOSING 30 min. prior to the show

RATED G

A discount of $6 off per ticket available to children ages 3-15. Children under age 3 not admitted to this show. Not all shows may be suitable for all ages.