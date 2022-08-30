Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Southbank Theatre Company to Kick Off Sophomore Season With THE PROFESSION at Fonseca Theatre

Valerie and Marina find the seedy underbellies of their career paths exposed, but which profession is more corrupt isn’t entirely clear.

Aug. 30, 2022  
Religion, sex, and politics collide in Marcia Eppich-Harris's newest play, which opens on September 15, a local premiere expedited by recent events that chip away at women's rights. Southbank Theatre Company will kick off its sophomore season with "The Profession" at Fonseca Theatre on Indianapolis' Near Westside.

"I had originally planned an entirely different second season," said playwright and artistic director Marcia Eppich-Harris. "But when the draft of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked in May, we decided to make season two about women's issues. I'd been developing 'The Profession' for three years, and the time felt right to bring it to the stage."

In "The Profession," Valerie's world is turned upside down when she learns she is being fired by St. Sebastian University. As she attempts to save her career from freefall, she discovers the corruption running rampant among her conservative, religious male colleagues. Meanwhile, Valerie's star student, Marina, is lured into sex work to pay her tuition. As the costs become too high to bear, Valerie (Becky Schlomann) and Marina (Trick Blanchfield) find the seedy underbellies of their career paths exposed, but which profession is more corrupt isn't entirely clear.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: "The Profession" by Marcia Eppich-Harris

WHEN: September 15-25, 2022, Thursday through Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m. Preview Night is Wednesday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Fonseca Theatre, 2508 W Michigan St., Indianapolis

COST: Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for students and seniors and available at the door and online at Southbanktheatre.org.

WARNING: Content includes abortion, abuse of power, sex work, workplace discrimination and is not appropriate for children.





