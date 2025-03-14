Songbook Academy Application Deadline Extended

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Applications will be accepted through March 30 for the 16th annual Songbook Academy summer music intensive for high schoolers, taking place July 12-19 at the Great American Songbook Foundation's headquarters in Carmel.

This national pre-professional program enables young singers to develop their performance skills under the personalized guidance of Broadway stars and other experienced artists and music educators. Led by performer and preservationist Michael Feinstein, founder of the Songbook Foundation, the Songbook Academy provides education on the foundations of American popular music and opportunities to build confidence through workshops and performances in state-of-the-art concert facilities. Participants also form lifelong connections through the academy's alumni network.

Many alumni of the Songbook Academy have gone on to enjoy professional success, including Kyrie Courter (Broadway cast of Sweeney Todd), Adriana Scalice (National Tour of Six), NYC-based singer-songwriter Eleri Ward, and Nina White, currently originating a role in The Queen of Versailles on Broadway.

Songbook Academy coaches and mentors come from prestigious university music programs and every corner of the entertainment industry. Guest mentors in previous years have included Broadway notables Joshua Henry, Telly Leung and Nasia Thomas; stage and screen stars Ashley Park and Ali Stroker; and GRAMMY Award-winning artists Nicole Zuraitis, Melissa Manchester and Catherine Russell.

How to Apply

The Songbook Academy is open to active U.S. students in grades 9-12 as of Nov. 13, 2024. Applications must be submitted online by March 30 at app.getacceptd.com/songbookacademy. Applicants must submit videos of themselves performing two contrasting songs, preferably American popular songs written from the 1920s to the 1960s, a foundational era that produced countless jazz standards and musical theater classics.

The application fee is $50. For those accepted to attend, the $1,000 program fee includes housing at Butler University, meals, and ground transportation throughout the week. Fee waivers and financial aid, including full scholarships, are available.

The 40 selected singers will be announced in April. All applicants, regardless of the outcome, receive valuable feedback from a national review panel of music educators and entertainment professionals.

More details and application information are available at TheSongbook.org/SongbookAcademy or by email at SongbookAcademy@TheSongbook.org.

