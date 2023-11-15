Photos: The Argyle Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical!

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 2 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
LLOUIE THE LLAMA Comes to the Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis Photo 4 LLOUIE THE LLAMA Comes to the Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis

The Argyle Theatre, Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, will present Disney's Mary Poppins. See photos from the production.

Directed by Evan Pappas, associate director and choreographer Debbie Roshe, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences with over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. 

The jack-of-all-trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible stories, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers, and astonishing stagecraft. 

"Mary Poppins is a truly magical stage production that is “practically perfect” for celebrating the holiday season. We are thrilled to bring the enchanting world of Mary Poppins to life, where the power of imagination, kindness, and the joy of family take center stage," Evan Pappas, Artistic Director and Director of Mary Poppins.

The cast is led by Lee Harrington* (Off-Bway: A Man of No Importance (CSC), Assassins (CSC)) as Mary Poppins, Jack Saleeby (National Tour: The Wizard of Oz; Argyle’s West Side Story) as Bert,  Rudy Martinez (Regional: Evita, Sweeney Todd) as George Banks, Jazmin Gorsline* (National Tour:  Love Never Dies, My Fair Lady) as Winifred Banks,  Cassidy Aideen Paul (Regional: 13) & Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis (Off-Bway: The Bedwetter) as Jane Banks and  Michael Hurst (Regional: Finding Nemo, Jr.) & Finn Brown as Michael Banks, with Arielle "Faye" Beane* (Regional: School Girls, The African Mean Girl Play), Quinten Patrick Busey (Regional: Damn Yankees, Argyle’s Hunchback), Michelle E. Carter (National Tour: CATS), Julia Feeley (Regional: Ragtime, Argyle’s Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Lauren Gobes (National Tour: Oliver!), Dylan C. Goike (New York: The Black Count of Monte Cristo, Argyle’s West Side Story), Melissa Goldberg (Regional: Something Rotten, Argyle’s Mamma Mia, Elf), Stephen C. Kallas (National Tour: The SpongeBob Musical), Shannan Lydon (Argyle Theatre: West Side Story, Grease), Connor Macchi (Regional: Jersey Boys), Saki Masuda* (Regional: The King and I), Kelsey Alicia McCollaum (Regional: Hairspray), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Argyle Theatre: Willy Wonka, Mamma Mia), Julia Rippon (National Tour: Waitress, Argyle’s Rock of Ages), Sasha Spitz (Regional: Sweeny Todd), Luke Swaller (Regional: Kinky Boots), Tony Triano* (National Tour: Hello, Dolly!, Argyle’s Miracle on 34th Street) and Galvin Yuan (Argyle Theatre: Grease).

The creative team includes Set Design by Steven Velasquez and Elizabeth Olson, Lighting Design by Christopher Chambers, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, and Make-up design by Samantha Naso, Props Design by Callie Hester, Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn*, with Assistant Stage Manager Kellian Frank*, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kaufmann, Assistant General Manager of Production Alison Savino.  The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.  

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Mary Poppins are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500. 

Photo Credit: Richard Termine

Photos: The Argyle Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS
Michael Hurst, Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis, Jazmin Gorsline and Rudy Martinez

Photos: The Argyle Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS
Lee Harrington, Cassidy Aideen Paul, Michelle E. Carter, Arielle a?oeFayea?? Beane, Finn Brown, Sasha Spitz, and Jack Saleeby

Photos: The Argyle Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS
Lee Harrington, Jazmin Gorsline, Rudy Martinez, Cassidy Aideen Paul, Finn Brown and Jack Saleeby

Photos: The Argyle Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS
Lee Harrington and the company

Photos: The Argyle Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS
Lee Harrington, Michael Hurst, Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis

Photos: The Argyle Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS
Jack Saleeby, Finn Brown, Cassidy Aideen Paul and Lee Harrington

Photos: The Argyle Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS
Finn Brown, Stephen C. Kallas, Lee Harrington, Jazmin Gorsline and Cassidy Aideen Paul

Photos: The Argyle Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS
Finn Brown, Lauren Gobes, Lee Harrington, and Cassidy Aideen Paul

Photos: The Argyle Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS
Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis, Jack Saleeby, Lee Harrington, Michael Hurst

Photos: The Argyle Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS
Cassidy Aideen Paul, Lee Harrington, Jack Saleeby, and Finn Brown with the company

Photos: The Argyle Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS
Lee Harrington and cast

Photos: The Argyle Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS
Jack Saleeby and company




RELATED STORIES - Indianapolis

1
Interview: Preston Perez Brings a New Perspective to Villainy in FROZEN FROZEN at Murat Th Photo
Interview: Preston Perez Brings a New Perspective to Villainy in FROZEN FROZEN at Murat Theatre

For the first time in forever, you’ll be able to watch FROZEN not on your television screen but live on stage at the Murat Theatre as a full-fledged musical. In anticipation of this fantastical experience, we were lucky enough to speak with Preston Perez who is starring as Hans in the touring production. We got to hear about his journey to the stage and also about his unique take on what makes Hans such an intriguing character. 

2
LLOUIE THE LLAMA Comes to the Lilly Theater at the Childrens Museum of Indianapolis Photo
LLOUIE THE LLAMA Comes to the Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis

 Llouie the Llama is about to take over the world, starting at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, where his eponymous show will open later this month and delight young fans throughout the holiday season. Indianapolis composer/musician Jeffrey Bowen is eager for audiences to meet his furry muse in his first original musical, a project that was more than a decade in the making. 

3
MAMMA MIA! Is Now On Sale in Indianapolis Photo
MAMMA MIA! Is Now On Sale in Indianapolis

Broadway in Indianapolis has announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MAMMA MIA! in Indianapolis are on sale now. MAMMA MIA! will play Clowes Hall at the Butler Arts & Entertainment Center February 27 - March 3, 2024.

4
Penrod Society Grant Allows Central Indiana Dance Ensemble to Host Free Showing of THE NUT Photo
Penrod Society Grant Allows Central Indiana Dance Ensemble to Host Free Showing of THE NUTCRACKER

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble has partnered, via a grant from the Penrod Society, with Zionsville Community Schools, Special Projects Division, to host a free school showing of the timeless holiday classic, The Nutcracker.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
View all Videos

Indianapolis SHOWS
A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Indianapolis A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Marian University Theatre (11/16-11/19)Tracker
Frozen in Indianapolis Frozen
Murat Theatre (11/16-11/26)
A Christmas Carol Comedy in Indianapolis A Christmas Carol Comedy
The District Theatre (12/08-12/23)
Darren Criss: A Very Darren Crissmas in Indianapolis Darren Criss: A Very Darren Crissmas
The Cabaret Indianapolis (12/16-12/17)
Devised Theater & Dance Show in Indianapolis Devised Theater & Dance Show
Indiana State University Department of Theater (4/25-4/28)
Christmas at the Jewel in Indianapolis Christmas at the Jewel
Jewel Center (12/14-12/16)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Indianapolis To Kill a Mockingbird
Clowes Hall (1/23-1/28)
The Instant Personal Loan App is the Best Way to Get a Loan Fast! in Indianapolis The Instant Personal Loan App is the Best Way to Get a Loan Fast!
Breathing Storytellers (3/23-3/15)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Indianapolis Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Elliott Hall of Music (2/10-2/10)
BRIGHT STAR in Indianapolis BRIGHT STAR
Footlite Musicals (3/01-3/17)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You