Photo Flash: MAKE ME A MATCH At The 2019 IndyFringe Festival

Make Me A Match is a brand new original musical debuting at the 2019 IndyFringe Festival with music and lyrics by Matt Day and a book by Jordan Brown and Josh Brown. On the set of America's favorite dating show, Make Me a Match, young intern Meredith is content with her job until she discovers the true character of the beloved host, Danny Sharp. Teaming up with her coworker, Lexi, they work together to bring him down once and for all. Featuring a 6-piece live band, Make Me A Match will have you humming and singing all the way home!

Make Me A Match will take place at the Oasis Theater, located inside of Old National Center (510 N New Jersey St. Indianapolis). Tickets can be purchased here: http://www.indyfringe.org/theatre-show/make-me-match

The cast features a group of Indianapolis actors who have been seen in various productions around the city: Riley Iaria (Amber Waves at IRT) as Meredith, Jordan Brown (Paper Swords at IndyFringe 2018) as Lexi, Emily Sanders (REVUE! at Booth TarkingtonCivic Theatre) as Beth, Kerrington Shorter (Urinetown at Marian University) as Steve, Ryan Powell(ArcadeFire at IndyFringe 2018) as Todd, Josh Brown as Brad, and Ethan Mathias (Mamma Mia! at Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre) as Danny Sharp.

Make Me A Match is the first musical written by Jordan Brown and Josh Brown and it is the second musical composed by Matt Day. His first show, Paper Swords, opened to rave reviews at the 2018 IndyFringe Festival and was the sixth best selling show of the festival overall. The show was nominated for multiple "Best Musical" awards throughout the city. Paper Swords was recently selected to take part in the 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival in February 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More Indianapolis Stories

More Hot Stories For You