Natasha Bedingfield, Tinashe and More to Join Indy Pride's WORD OF MOUTH Lineup

Indy Pride is thrilled has revealed the lineup for WORD OF MOUTH, the brand-new two-day music series happening June 14th and 15th, 2025, at the iconic American Legion Mall. The event will run from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM each day, bringing together an unforgettable blend of live music, drag performances, and community celebration. Get ready for a weekend of queer joy and powerful expression as we amplify voices, music, and love louder and prouder than ever before! Tickets are available now indypride.org/get-tickets.

WORD OF MOUTH is more than just a concert series – it's an immersive experience designed to uplift TLGBQIA+ culture and create an inclusive space where everyone can come together to celebrate, connect, and make lasting memories. With performances by nationally renowned artists, electrifying drag shows, and exciting local talent, this event promises to be a celebration of sound, community, and pride.

The Full Lineup:

Saturday, June 14, 2025

- Natasha Bedingfield

- Coco & Breezy

- Aluna

- Plus drag performances, local bands, 2025 Indy Pride Court and talent.

Sunday, June 15, 2025

- Tinashe

- Big Wild

- Snow Wife

- Featuring the 2025 Indy Pride Court, local and regional performers, and drag stars.

Hosted by the charismatic Pat Yo Weave, WORD OF MOUTH will be an epic weekend filled with music, fun, and fierce performances, ensuring that every moment of this event is unforgettable.

In addition to incredible entertainment, WORD OF MOUTH will feature:

- A curated selection of food vendors offering delicious bites from local and regional chefs

- Bars and non-alcoholic beverage options

- Sponsor activations for unique brand experiences

- And so much more!

“We are beyond excited to bring this unique event to Indianapolis for the first time,” said Jeff Kuhn, WORD OF MOUTH Director of Indy Pride. “WORD OF MOUTH is all about amplifying the voices and joy of our queer community, while also creating an inclusive space for everyone—whether you're a member of the TLGBQIA+ community or an ally. We're proud to offer a celebration where music, performance, and joy take center stage.”

