NEXT TO NORMAL Will Open 2025–26 Season At Constellation Stage & Screen

Constellation Stage & Screen will launch its 2025–26 Season with Next to Normal, running September 4–21 at the Waldron Auditorium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Directed by former Constellation Artistic Director Kate Galvin, this Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning rock musical explores mental illness, family, and resilience with a soaring score by Tom Kitt and a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey.

First produced in Bloomington in 2012 by Cardinal Stage, Next to Normal returns by popular demand with a cast led by Alex Keiper as Diana Goodman. Keiper returns following her appearance in Constellation’s The Break: A New Rock Musical. Starring opposite her as husband Dan is Ben Michael (Paradise Square, An American in Paris). Also featured are Claire Summers as Natalie, Gabriel J. Hill as Gabe, Jonah Broscow as Henry, and John Armstrong as Dr. Fine / Dr. Madden.

Cast

Diana Goodman – Alex Keiper

Dan Goodman – Ben Michael

Natalie Goodman – Claire Summers

Gabe – Gabriel J. Hill

Henry – Jonah Broscow

Dr. Fine / Dr. Madden – John Armstrong

Creative Team

Director: Kate Galvin

Music Director: Ray Fellman

Choreographer: Laura Rong

Scenic Designer: Chris Haig

Lighting Designer: Jennifer Fok

Costume Designer: Katie Cowan Sickmeier

Sound Designer: Brandon Reed

Assistant Director: Cassie Hakken

Stage Manager: Topher Rohrer

Assistant Stage Manager: Chelsea Pell

Sound Mixer: Eric Doades

Hailed by The New York Times as “brave” and “breathtaking,” Next to Normal tells the story of Diana, a suburban mother living with bipolar disorder, and the effect of her condition on her family. The musical is an unflinching yet hopeful look at the complexities of mental illness and love.

Ticket Information

Next to Normal will run September 4–21 at the Waldron Auditorium (122 S Walnut St, Bloomington, IN). Tickets start at $35 for adults and $20 for students. Pay What You Will Thursdays will be available for all Thursday evening performances, with prices starting at $13.