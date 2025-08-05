NEXT TO NORMAL Will Open 2025–26 Season At Constellation Stage & Screen

The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will run September 4–21 at Bloomington’s Waldron Auditorium.
Constellation Stage & Screen will launch its 2025–26 Season with Next to Normal, running September 4–21 at the Waldron Auditorium in Bloomington, Indiana.
Directed by former Constellation Artistic Director Kate Galvin, this Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning rock musical explores mental illness, family, and resilience with a soaring score by Tom Kitt and a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey.
First produced in Bloomington in 2012 by Cardinal Stage, Next to Normal returns by popular demand with a cast led by Alex Keiper as Diana Goodman. Keiper returns following her appearance in Constellation’s The Break: A New Rock Musical. Starring opposite her as husband Dan is Ben Michael (Paradise Square, An American in Paris). Also featured are Claire Summers as Natalie, Gabriel J. Hill as Gabe, Jonah Broscow as Henry, and John Armstrong as Dr. Fine / Dr. Madden.
Diana Goodman – Alex Keiper
Dan Goodman – Ben Michael
Natalie Goodman – Claire Summers
Gabe – Gabriel J. Hill
Henry – Jonah Broscow
Dr. Fine / Dr. Madden – John Armstrong
Director: Kate Galvin
Music Director: Ray Fellman
Choreographer: Laura Rong
Scenic Designer: Chris Haig
Lighting Designer: Jennifer Fok
Costume Designer: Katie Cowan Sickmeier
Sound Designer: Brandon Reed
Assistant Director: Cassie Hakken
Stage Manager: Topher Rohrer
Assistant Stage Manager: Chelsea Pell
Sound Mixer: Eric Doades
Hailed by The New York Times as “brave” and “breathtaking,” Next to Normal tells the story of Diana, a suburban mother living with bipolar disorder, and the effect of her condition on her family. The musical is an unflinching yet hopeful look at the complexities of mental illness and love.
Next to Normal will run September 4–21 at the Waldron Auditorium (122 S Walnut St, Bloomington, IN). Tickets start at $35 for adults and $20 for students. Pay What You Will Thursdays will be available for all Thursday evening performances, with prices starting at $13.
