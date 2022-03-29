MEAN GIRLS Opens Tonight at Old National Centre

Broadway in Indianapolis has announced that the First National Tour of Mean Girls- the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film-OPENS TONIGHT at Old National Centre. Tickets are available by calling 1-800-982-2787 or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 317-632-5183.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naÃ¯ve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.

Mean Girls will play Old National Centre March 29-April 3 for 8 performances. Tickets are on sale and available now at ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more may call 317-632-5183. The performance schedule will be Tuesday-Thursday evening at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday evening at 8 pm, Saturday matinee at 2 pm, Sunday matinee at 1 pm and Sunday evening at 6:30 pm. Mean Girls is part of the 2021/2022 Broadway in Indianapolis Series.