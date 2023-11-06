MAMMA MIA! Is Now On Sale in Indianapolis

MAMMA MIA! will play Clowes Hall at the Butler Arts & Entertainment Center February 27 - March 3, 2024

By: Nov. 06, 2023

MAMMA MIA! Is Now On Sale in Indianapolis

Broadway in Indianapolis has announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MAMMA MIA! in Indianapolis are on sale now. MAMMA MIA! will play Clowes Hall at the Butler Arts & Entertainment Center February 27 - March 3, 2024. Tickets are available at the Clowes Hall box office, by visiting the link below, and by calling 1-800-982-2787. Groups of 10 or more may call 317-632-5183.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.  

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre.  The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.

Also produced by Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher. 

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by Tara Rubin Casting. 

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals is the Executive Producer in association with Work Light Productions. 

MAMMA MIA! will play Clowes Memorial Hall  for 8 performances February 27 - March 3, 2024.  Tickets are available at the link below and by calling 1-800-982-2787.  Groups of 10 or more may call 317-632-5183.  The performance schedule will be Tuesday-Thursday evening at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday evening at 8 pm, Saturday matinee at 2 pm, Sunday matinee at 1 pm and Sunday evening at 6:30 pm. MAMMA MIA! is part of the 2023/2024 Broadway in Indianapolis Series. 

The special edition cast recording of MAMMA MIA! is available on Decca Broadway.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands.  Led by 20-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Current productions include &Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Kimberly Akimbo, MJ: The Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.




