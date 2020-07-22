Indiana Arts Commission Approves Grant to Support the Great American Songbook Foundation's Initiatives

For the second consecutive year, the Indiana Arts Commission has approved a grant to support the Great American Songbook Foundation's music preservation and education initiatives.

The $17,335 Arts Organization Support grant comes from state and federal funding aimed at arts organizations and cultural providers that prioritize community engagement throughout the state.

The Songbook Foundation, which maintains a vast archive of items and documents from the golden age of American popular music, oversees a number of community engagement initiatives, including an exhibit gallery open to the public; traveling historical exhibits and other resources made available free to schools and community groups; Perfect Harmony, a program of group music activities for older adults living with dementia; and the Songbook Academy®, a national summer music intensive for high school singers.

"We're grateful to be recognized again by the Indiana Arts Commission," said Christopher Lewis, executive director of the Great American Songbook Foundation. "This support will help us step up our efforts in serving the residents of Central Indiana and beyond."

