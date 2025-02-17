Franc D'Ambrosio to Perform The Music Of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Feinstein's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8, Broadway legend Franc D'Ambrosio will take the stage with special guest Glory Crampton for a celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals.

Please join Feinstein's favorite “Phantom” for a celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic Broadway musicals. D'Ambrosio and Crampton will entertain you with medleys from Lloyd Webber's diverse catalog of classics including “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, “CATS” and “Starlight Express”, along with “Evita”, “Sunset Boulevard” and more. There is something for everyone in this spirited and emotional salute to some of the most successful musicals of all time.

And don't forget the role that made D'Ambrosio a Broadway legend. He and Crampton will thrill you with the very best of “The Phantom of the Opera”.

Early in his career, D'Ambrosio was discovered in the cast of his first Broadway show which led to the role of Anthony Corleone, the opera singing son of Al Pacino in Coppola's seven-time Academy Award nominated film "Godfather III." He starred in the film and sang the Academy Award winning theme song, "Speak Softly Love". This performance so impressed the late Luciano Pavarotti that it led to an invitation for him to study with the legendary tenor at his home in Italy.

Called "The Iron Man of The Mask", D'Ambrosio was awarded the distinction as the "World's Longest Running Phantom". After that noteworthy run, he was personally chosen by Barry Manilow to star as the male lead, Tony, in Manilow's pre-Broadway tour of Copacabana. His performance earned D'Ambrosio his National Theatre Award nomination for Best Male Performer in a Musical.

D'Ambrosio has toured extensively throughout the United States, Europe and South America with his critically acclaimed one man shows: "Franc D'Ambrosio's Broadway - Songs from The Great White Way" and "Franc D'Ambrosio's Hollywood - Songs of The Silver Screen". D'Ambrosio is also a frequent guest artist with many major American orchestras and symphonies.

A veteran of over forty productions, Glory Crampton created the role of “Christine” in the highly acclaimed Phantom(A musical based on the Phantom of the Opera legend) written by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit , who created the Broadway musicals Titanic, and Nine.

Crampton is featured on the original cast recording of the show, which is one of the highest

selling musical recordings in the U.S.

That voice stood her in good stead when Crampton was handpicked by opera great Jose Carreras (of The Three Tenors) to duet with him in sold-out concert performances of selections at Radio City Music Hall with The Orchestra of St. Lukes.

Her talents again rose to the top when, Crampton was selected to sing as soloist numerous times for former President George and Barbara Bush, as well singing as guest soloist to a private party for The Royal Crown Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg, and as soloist at Irving Berlins' home in NYC, singing his beloved music for his family and United Nations Dignitaries.

Both shows begin at 7:30 pm with doors opening at 5:30 for dinner and drinks. Get your tickets to these shows at Feinstein's website: www.feinsteinshc.com.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. If you're considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's and need tickets for 8 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.com.

Comments