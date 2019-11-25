First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Indianapolis Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Indianapolis:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best New Theatre Group
Best Original Work
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
Daniel Narducci - CAMELOT - Indianapolis Opera 25%
Jacob Butler - JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Nettle Creek Players 18%
Don Farrell - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Actors Theatre of Indiana 14%
Sherman Burdette - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Actors Theatre of Indiana 30%
Zak Harrington - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts 11%
Allen Sledge - RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals 11%
Cole Taylor - PIPELINE - Indiana Repertory Theatre 45%
John Vessels - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre 33%
Marcus Truschinski - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Indiana Repertory Theatre 9%
Katie Carfield - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Nettle Creek Players 21%
Kaylee Verble - 42ND STREET - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 13%
Angela Nuchols Manlove - RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals 13%
Emily Gaddy - DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Buck Creek Players 17%
Angela Manlove - RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals 15%
Sabra Michele - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Actors Theatre of Indiana 11%
Kim Egan - 1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Indy Convergence 43%
Raven Newbolt - 1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Indy Convergence 40%
Raven Newbolt - 1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Monument Theatre Company 17%
RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals 30%
NEWSIES - Civic Theater 21%
DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Buck Creek Players 16%
JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Nettle Creek Players 15%
42ND STREET - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 12%
CAMELOT - Indianapolis Opera 12%
Monument Theatre Company 51%
Fonseca Theatre Company 49%
CHRISTMAS THROUGH THE AGES - IndyFringe Basile Theatre 34%
MADWOMEN'S LATE NITE CABARET - Indyfringe Basile Theatre 33%
GOODNIGHT AND GOD BLESS: THE RED SKELTON STORY - Premier Arts 33%
1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Monument Theatre Company 100%
PIPELINE - Indiana Repertory Theatre 53%
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre 27%
1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Monument Theatre Company 20%
WAITRESS 59%
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Murat Theatre 41%
Footlite Musicals 20%
Actors Theatre of Indiana 20%
Indiana Repertory Theatre 19%
