First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Indianapolis Awards!

Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Indianapolis:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Daniel Narducci - CAMELOT - Indianapolis Opera 25%
 Jacob Butler - JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Nettle Creek Players 18%
 Don Farrell - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Actors Theatre of Indiana 14%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Sherman Burdette - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Actors Theatre of Indiana 30%
 Zak Harrington - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts 11%
 Allen Sledge - RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals 11%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Cole Taylor - PIPELINE - Indiana Repertory Theatre 45%
 John Vessels - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre 33%
 Marcus Truschinski - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Indiana Repertory Theatre 9%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Katie Carfield - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Nettle Creek Players 21%
 Kaylee Verble - 42ND STREET - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 13%
 Angela Nuchols Manlove - RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals 13%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Emily Gaddy - DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Buck Creek Players 17%
 Angela Manlove - RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals 15%
 Sabra Michele - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Actors Theatre of Indiana 11%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Kim Egan - 1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Indy Convergence 43%
 Raven Newbolt - 1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Indy Convergence 40%
 Raven Newbolt - 1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Monument Theatre Company 17%

Best Musical (non-professional)
RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals 30%
 NEWSIES - Civic Theater 21%
 DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Buck Creek Players 16%

Best Musical (professional)
JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Nettle Creek Players 15%
 42ND STREET - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 12%
 CAMELOT - Indianapolis Opera 12%

Best New Theatre Group
Monument Theatre Company 51%
 Fonseca Theatre Company 49%

Best Original Work
CHRISTMAS THROUGH THE AGES - IndyFringe Basile Theatre 34%
 MADWOMEN'S LATE NITE CABARET - Indyfringe Basile Theatre 33%
 GOODNIGHT AND GOD BLESS: THE RED SKELTON STORY - Premier Arts 33%

Best Play (non-professional)
1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Monument Theatre Company 100%

Best Play (professional)
PIPELINE - Indiana Repertory Theatre 53%
 THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre 27%
 1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Monument Theatre Company 20%

Best Touring Show
WAITRESS 59%
 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Murat Theatre 41%

Theater of the Year
Footlite Musicals 20%
 Actors Theatre of Indiana 20%
 Indiana Repertory Theatre 19%

