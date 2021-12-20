Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; Beef & Boars DISNEY'S NEWSIES Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Indianapolis:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Morgan - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 50%

Anthony Sirk - THE TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theatre Company 14%

Anthony Sirk - GODSPELL - Summer Stock Theatre 13%

Ron Morgan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Beef and Boards 7%

Cory Lingner - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 5%

Anthony Sirk - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer Stock Stage 4%

Anthony Sirk - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Summer Stock Theatre 4%

Anthony Sirk & Brittany Kuglar - MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis University 3%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bottari & Case - NEWSIES - BEEF & BOARDS 24%

Kathrine Mathis - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 19%

Anthony Sirk - GODSPELL - Eclips Theatre CO 11%

Katherine Mathis - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 11%

Grace Munoz - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 10%

Anthony Sirk - TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca 7%

Anthony Sirk - 2 KIDA THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theatre Company 5%

Jill Howe - SOUND OF MUSIC - Beef and Boards 5%

Anthony Sirk - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Summer Stock Stage 3%

Cheryl Harmon - CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 2%

Anthony Sirk - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer Stock Stage 2%

Anthony Sirk & Brittany Kuglar - MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis Theatre 0%

Austin M. Rausch - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - PFW Department of Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Elizabeth Stark Payne - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards 58%

Brandon Hank - GODSPELL - Eclipse Theatre Company 24%

Elizabeth Payne - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 18%

Best Direction Of A Play

Julie Dixon - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 49%

Ansley Valentine - TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theatre 31%

Paige Scott - HONK, SQUAK, LOVE - Indyfringe 14%

Chris Saunders - AMERICAN IDENTITY - American Lives 3%

Benji Rose - MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis University 2%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Arthur Feinsod - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 61%

Benji Rose - MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis Theatre 25%

Chris Lingner - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 14%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Chris Berchild - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 39%

Michael Jackson - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 16%

Benji Rose - MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis Theatre 15%

Chris Berchild - WORK OF ART: FOUR NEW PLAYS - Indiana State University Department of Theater 13%

Chris Lingner - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 9%

JohNicklin and Studio M - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - PFW Department of Theatre 7%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Koharchik - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 50%

Michael Jackson - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 27%

Jen Rock - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 14%

Corbin Fritz - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 8%

Best Musical

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 52%

SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 19%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - Summer Stock Stage 13%

LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 8%

CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 7%

Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Daniels - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards 34%

Randy Noojin - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 18%

Tim Hunt - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Park at the Phoenix 13%

Joshua J. Schwartz - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards 8%

Julia Bonnett - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 6%

Edward Trout - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 5%

Melissa Schott - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 4%

David Schmittou - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Pavel Polanco-Safadit - CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 3%

Iris Ramirez - CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 3%

Justin Jasiewicz 'davey' - NEWSIES - beef & boards dinner theater 2%

Cory Lingner - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Emma Burchell - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 43%

Ian Cruz - THE TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theatre 31%

Ethan Perisho - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 15%

Paige Scott - FLAVOR FIGHT - OutBack Theatre - District Theatre 8%

Jason Adams - FLAVOR FIGHT - OutBack Theatre - District Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Randy Noojin - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 56%

Melissa Schott - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 35%

Cory Lingner - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 9%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Eileen Earnest - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 28%

Julie Dixon - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 28%

Carsyn Wayland - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 21%

Amarae' Robinson - DETROIT '67 - Indiana State University Department of Theater 12%

Amarae' Robinson - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 11%

Best Play

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 26%

TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca 26%

AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 20%

I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 19%

HONK, SQUAK, LOVE - Indyfringe 8%

FLAVOR FIGHT - Outback Theatre - District Theatre 1%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 39%

TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theater Company 35%

BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael, Carmel, Indiana 9%

SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 8%

HONK, SQUAK, LOVE - Indyfringe 8%

CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Jackson - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 39%

Michael Layton - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 39%

David Vogel - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 22%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Angie 'Oz' Casile - DETROIT '67 - Indiana State University Department of Theater 35%

Oz Casile - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 34%

Chris Berchild - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 31%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 55%

BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY JOHN LLOYD YOUNG LIVE - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael 25%

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG - Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael 20%

Best Streaming Play

AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 53%

I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 37%

MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis University 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sarah Daniels - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 32%

Sam Tiek - NEWSIES BEEF AND BOARDS - 2021 26%

Tiffanie Holifield - NEWSIES - Beef and Boards Dinner Theater 9%

Christopher Trombetta - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards 6%

Chris Trombetta - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 6%

Sawyer Harvey - NEWSIES - 2021 6%

Dustin Klein - CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 4%

Rob Dixon - CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 4%

Leah Crane - CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 4%

justin jasiewicz 'davey' - NEWSIES - beef & boards dinner theater 3%

David Allee - CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Ashley Vitz - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 26%

Mia Carillo - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 26%

Kaitie Moore - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 24%

Peighton Emmert - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 16%

Drew Hampton - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 6%

Jim Cherry - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 3%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

DRACULA: AN ACT OF DESTRUCTION - A DEVISED THEATRE PIECE - PFW Department of Theatre 62%

LARAMIE PROJECT - PFW Deparment of Theatre 38%