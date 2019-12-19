December 19th Update: HAIRSPRAY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Indianapolis Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Indianapolis:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Daniel Narducci - CAMELOT - Indianapolis Opera 22%

Jacob Butler - JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Nettle Creek Players 18%

Don Farrell - Forbidden Broadway - Actors Theatre of Indiana 15%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Sherman Burdette - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Actors Theatre of Indiana 24%

Zak Harrington - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts 19%

Juddson Updike - MARY POPPINS - Grace Church Noblesville 14%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

John Vessels - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre 41%

Cole Taylor - PIPELINE - Indiana Repertory Theatre 32%

Marcus Truschinski - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Indiana Repertory Theatre 11%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Katie Carfield - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Nettle Creek Players 17%

Nikki Miller - HAIRSPRAY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 13%

Christine Dwyer - WAITRESS - Old National Center 12%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Sabra Michelle - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Actors Theatre of Indiana 15%

Angela Manlove - RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals 14%

Ashlea Harrington - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Premier Arts 13%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Kim Egan - 1984 BY George Orwell - Indy Convergence 44%

Raven Newbolt - 1984 BY George Orwell - Indy Convergence 39%

Raven Newbolt - 1984 BY George Orwell - Monument Theatre Company 17%

Best Musical (non-professional)

MARY POPPINS THE MUSICAL - Grace Church Noblesville 27%

RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals 21%

NEWSIES - Civic Theater 20%

Best Musical (professional)

HAIRSPRAY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 13%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Actors Theatre of Indiana 12%

CAMELOT - Indianapolis Opera 12%

Best New Theatre Group

Monument Theatre Company 56%

Fonseca Theatre Company 44%

Best Original Work

GOODNIGHT AND GOD BLESS: THE Red Skelton STORY - Premier Arts 50%

CHRISTMAS THROUGH THE AGES - IndyFringe Basile Theatre 27%

MADWOMEN'S LATE NITE CABARET - Indyfringe Basile Theatre 23%

Best Play (non-professional)

1984 BY George Orwell - Monument Theatre Company 100%

Best Play (professional)

PIPELINE - Indiana Repertory Theatre 44%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre 33%

1984 BY George Orwell - Monument Theatre Company 23%

Best Touring Show

WAITRESS 62%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Murat Theatre 38%

Theater of the Year

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 20%

Footlite Musicals 17%

Actors Theatre of Indiana 17%

