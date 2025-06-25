Dance Kaleidoscope 25/26 Season to Feature New And Legendary Voices

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance Kaleidoscope has unveiled its 2025/2026 Season: NOW. The innovative and entertaining season celebrates the power of the present-honoring the roots of contemporary dance while spotlighting the innovation and diversity that define its future.

Under the leadership of Christel Dehaan Artistic Director Joshua Blake Carter, Dance Kaleidoscope continues its legacy of excellence, pushing boundaries and featuring the works of today's most exciting dancemakers. The 2025/2026 season features four dynamic programs performed at two venues: the Schrott Center for the Arts and the Tobias Theater at Newfields, both in Indianapolis.

Performance Dates

September 12-14, 2025

Cloudline by Robyn M. Williams, Torch, Tsai Hsi Hung, Quorum by Sean Aaron Carmon and Take A Gambol by Joshua Blake Carter (Schrott Center for the Arts)

February 6-8, 2026

Train a company premiere by Robert Battle, Restless Ordinary by Autumn Eckman, a world premiere from the Jaffee & Hall Emerging Choreographer Winner and a world premiere by Joshua Blake Carter. (Tobias Theater at Newfields)

April 17-19, 2026

American Sound with the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra featuring John Adams Shaker Loops with choreography by Joshua Blake Carter, An American in Paris by David Hochoy, and a world premiere to Philip Glass by Sean Aaron Carmon (Schrott Center for the Arts)

June 26-28, 2026

Infinity Engine - Company Premiere by Joshua Blake Carter with original music by Jordan Munson, Train - Robert Battle and Cloudline - Robyn Mineko Williams (Tobias Theater at Newfields)

Highlights of the NOW Season Include:

The season opens with Cloudline, a luminous and heartfelt piece by Robyn M. Williams. Williams, whose work has been presented at prestigious venues such as the Kennedy Center, Harris Theater for Music and Dance, Jacob's Pillow, American Dance Festival, The Joyce Theater, and MCA Chicago, brings a deeply personal yet universally resonant voice to the stage. Her choreography explores themes of transformation and inner strength-perfectly setting the tone for a season focused on the NOW.

February 6 to 8, 2026, Dance Kaleidoscope brings Robert Battle's electrifying work Train to Indiana audiences. Known for its explosive energy, relentless pace, and muscular choreography, Train has wowed audiences across the country but has not been performed in over a decade. This landmark presentation underscores Dance Kaleidoscope's commitment to nationally significant work and to elevating the cultural landscape of Indianapolis. As the Former Artistic Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Resident Choreographer at the Paul Taylor Dance Company, Battle is one of the most celebrated choreographers of our time, and Train is among his most thrilling and physically demanding creations. For audiences, this is a rare opportunity to witness a masterwork of contemporary dance, performed with the power and precision that define Dance Kaleidoscope.

Train will be paired with a world premiere by the Jaffee-Hall Emerging Choreographer Award recipient, representing the next generation of choreographic voices.

In April, Dance Kaleidoscope's long-standing collaboration with the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra continues with three stunning works including Joshua Blake Carter's work set to Shaker Loops by John Adams, a pulsating and expressive musical work. The revival of Artistic Director Emeritus David Hochoy's celebrated An American in Paris pays homage to the elegance and spirit of Gershwin and was premiered in Indianapolis in 2014. A world premiere by Sean Aaron Carmon, set to the music of Philip Glass, will complete the program. Known for his theatrical flair and deeply resonant movement vocabulary, Carmon brings a new level of drama and beauty to Dance Kaleidoscope's repertoire.

The season closer in June at Newfields will deliver a groundbreaking performance featuring original music by Jordan Munson with new choreography by Joshua Blake Carter. This immersive, interdisciplinary work will explore the connections between sound and movement in a wholly new context, bridging contemporary dance and experimental composition.

