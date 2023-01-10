Constance Macy and Jen Johansen Star in WILD HORSES at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre

Theater fans won't want to miss their chance to catch two talented actresses bring Allison Gregory's Wild Horses story to life! Theater lovers can get their tickets now for five weekends of entertainment at The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre starting February 3rd and running until March 5th.

Two popular Indianapolis performers, Constance Macy* and Jen Johansen*, will take the stage in a hilarious, high-energy ONE-WOMAN show written by Allison Gregory and directed by Lori Wolter Hudson of The New Harmony Project. Constance and Jen will alternate shows as they bring this powerful piece to life! Tickets can be purchased at phoenixtheatre.org. Single tickets are now on sale from $25 to $45 each (discounted $15 tickets are available to students - use the PROMO CODE "student15" and show your student ID at the door).

Constance and Jen have worked together in the Indianapolis theater scene for many years - in fact, they've periodically been mistaken for one another! They both bring amazing talent to their projects and it's no surprise they're sharing the same role now. Their performances in dozens of productions between Phoenix Theatre, Indiana Repertory Theatre, and Indianapolis Shakespeare Company have earned them deserved acclaim!

About The Play - Set in the '70s, this savagely funny play is a timeless tale that resonates with people of all generations. Through the words and reflections of an adult woman looking back on her teenage years, we experience both the pathos and hubris inherent to adolescence as she uncovers identity, independence - and ultimately authenticity - amidst life's complicated journey. Join us for an emotionally charged ride through one threshold summer destined to shape lives forever!

American Structurepoint is a Production Underwriter for Wild Horses. C.H. Douglas & Gray Wealth Management is the 2022/2023 Phoenix Theatre Season Sponsor.