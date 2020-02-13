Celebrate Women's History Month with GAL PAL COMEDY FEST

Gal Pal Comedy Fest is returning to Indianapolis for it's...wait for it...7th year.

Conceived in 2014, this month-long party that coincides with Women's History Month will bring together women comedians from all over the city. Mia Lee Roberts, producer of the festival, is thrilled to be partnering with CSz Indianapolis for the 7th consecutive year of the fest.

Every Friday night in March (6, 13, 20, and 27) at 10pm, CSz Indianapolis Theatre-Home of ComedySportz is the place to be. Featuring stand-up acts, improv games, made-up musicals, and oh yeah - ALL LADIES, Gal Pal Comedy Fest plays host to the funniest women in Indianapolis. Each night has a different line-up and format, and tickets are $15 per night in advance, $17 at the door.

"Four Fridays in March means four incredible opportunities to come see the strength, bond, and hilarity of women in comedy," says Roberts.

Gal Pal donates a portion of its ticket sales to women's charities in Indianapolis. Details TBA. For tickets and information, visit www.cszindianapolis.com or call 317-951-8499.

ABOUT CSz INDIANAPOLIS

Now in its 27th year, and as the 2011 and 2016 World Comedy League Champions, CSz Indianapolis is the city's only professional improvisational comedy theatre. A member of CSz Worldwide, CSz Indianapolis is located in the Mass Ave Cultural District. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, CSz Indianapolis presents all-ages improvisational ComedySportz matches in which two teams battle for laughs and points as they make up scenes, games, and songs on the spot. Friday Late Night offers a rotating improv show for adults only.

ABOUT GAL PAL PRODUCTIONS

Gal Pal Productions is the brain-child of Claire Wilcher and Mia Lee Roberts, two veteran improvisers who have been performing in Indianapolis for over a decade. Roberts, an original owner of CSz Indianapolis, and Wilcher, former member of CSz and founding member of Three Dollar Bill Comedy and Red Curb Improv, teamed up to produce comedy that celebrates and highlights women. They are performers, friends, and professionals whose roots are tied to improv comedy and the natural collaborations that happen because of it.





Related Articles Shows View More Indianapolis Stories

More Hot Stories For You