CATS Postpones Performances at Clowes Hall

Governor Eric J. Holcomb has issued an order to cancel or postpone gatherings of 250 persons or more. As a result, Broadway in Indianapolis will postpone all performances of Cats scheduled between March 31 and April 5, 2020 at Clowes Memorial Hall.

See the statement below:

We ask that ticketholders please hold onto their tickets as we work to reschedule Cats in Indianapolis. We will be in touch as soon as possible with more information on the status of this event.

We appreciate the leadership of our public officials and will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves to ensure the health and well-being of our audience, staff, cast and crew before anything else.

All performances for the remaining shows in Broadway in Indianapolis's season are expected to go on as scheduled. Should anything change, we will send an update to all impacted ticket holders. We look forward to welcoming you back into a clean and safe gathering space for our community to enjoy the shared experience of seeing stories unfold live on stage.





