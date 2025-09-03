CATS, PRETTY WOMAN and More Set for Beef & Boards 2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present mystery and mayhem, felines and fairy tales, and fire and rain for its 53rd Season in 2026.

The season begins Jan. 6 with a thriller from the mastermind of murder mysteries, Agatha Christie. The Mousetrap is the longest-running play in history, but hasn’t been seen at Beef & Boards in nearly 50 years. A woman is murdered at Monkswell Manor, and the guests and staff are terrified. Trapped together by a snowstorm, the stangers become suspicious of each another, knowing the killer is among them. The Mousetrap is presented through Feb. 15. The show is rated PG.

The popular movie-turned-musical Pretty Woman struts onto the Beef & Boards stage starting Feb. 19. Based on the hit film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, the show centers around unlikely soulmates Vivian and Edward who overcome all odds to find each other – and themselves. Audiences can fall in love all over with these iconic characters in a whole new way through April 4. The show is rated PG-13.

The forecast calls for spring showers starting April 9 and continuing through May 23 with the MGM movie classic-turned-musical Singin’ in The Rain. A romantic romp through Hollywoood’s golden age, Singin’ in The Rain includes a downpour of unforgettable songs, including “Make ‘Em Laugh,” “You Were Meant for Me,” “Good Morning,” and, of course, the famous title tune. Rated G.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s magical musical Cinderella enchants audiences young and old starting May 28. The featured 2026 Family Show, this timeless fairy tale with enduring songs including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” As the 2026 Family Show, tickets for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella are discounted by $10 for all kids ages 3-15. It’s on stage through July 12.

Going wrong has never been so right than in The Play That Goes Wrong, opening July 16. It’s opening night for the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), this 1920s whodunit can’t seem to succeed. But the accident-prone thespians push through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! New to the Beef & Boards stage, The Play That Goes Wrong is rated PG and continues through Aug. 23.

Things heat up as Ring of Fire returns to the stage starting Aug. 27. Johnny Cash’s iconic songbook inspires a unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, home and family. More than two dozen classic hits, including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” and the title tune paint a musical portrait of the Man in Black. Rated PG, Ring of Fire is on stage through Oct. 4.

Leaping onto the Beef & Boards stage starting Oct. 8 is the Andrew Lloyd Webber sensation, CATS. Based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, this show has enchanted audiences with its amazing music, costumes, characters and choreography. This Broadway phenomenon won seven Tony Awards, including best musical. No longer just a “Memory,”CATS is rated PG and on stage until Nov. 22.

The holidays are a time for nostalgia, and Beef & Boards takes its audience down memory lane with Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn. New to the Beef & Boards stage, this joyous Broadway musical is based on the classic film and features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy and a parade of hit Irving Berlin songs, including "Blue Skies," "Easter Parade," "Steppin' Out With My Baby," "Cheek to Cheek," and “White Christmas.” Opening Nov. 27, Holiday Inn continues through Jan. 3, 2027, and features a New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31.