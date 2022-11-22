Buck Creek Players Presents THE GAME'S AFOOT or HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Performances run Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 18th.
Buck Creek Players continues its 49th season with THE GAME'S AFOOT or HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS by Ken Ludwig on the mainstage. Join in for the nine live in-person performances at the playhouse starting Friday, December 2nd and running through Sunday, December 18th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.
It is December 1936, Christmas Eve, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry and holiday cheer. But when one of the guests is murdered, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. It is then up to Gillette himself, as he assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The danger and hilarity are non-stop in this glittering whodunit set during the Christmas holidays.
THE GAME'S AFOOT or HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals (www.concordtheatricals.com)
For more information on this production visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.
More Hot Stories For You
November 18, 2022
Storytelling Arts of Indiana presents its holiday event, “Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol” told by Tim Lowry, on Saturday, December 3.
THE RISE AND FALL OF HOLLY FUDGE Comes To The Phoenix Theatre This Holiday Season!
November 11, 2022
The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge by Trista Baldwin kicks off the Phoenix holiday season on Nov. 26, and will run five weekends until Dec. 23.
ONE-ELF SHOW Lands On The Frank & Katrina Basile Stage At The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre
November 11, 2022
Actor, Playwright, and Musician Ben Asaykwee brings his beloved and misunderstood ProZack the Sad Elf to the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre from Dec. 2 - 23.
IU Theatre & Dance Presents NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 By Dave Malloy
November 4, 2022
IU Theatre & Dance continues its epic 2022/2023 theater season with Dave Malloy's magnificent Tony Award-winning musical Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812.
Southbank Theatre Company Presents Tour-de-Force, One-Woman Show NATURAL SHOCKS
October 28, 2022
Southbank Theatre Company electrifies its second season with playwright Lauren Gunderson's 60-minute, one-woman, tour-de-force show, inspired by Hamlet's iconic “To be or not to be” soliloquy. Tickets are on sale for “Natural Shocks” at Fonseca Theatre on Indianapolis' Near Westside, November 10-20, 2022.