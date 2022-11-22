Buck Creek Players Presents THE GAME'S AFOOT or HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Buck Creek Players continues its 49th season with THE GAME'S AFOOT or HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS by Ken Ludwig on the mainstage. Join in for the nine live in-person performances at the playhouse starting Friday, December 2nd and running through Sunday, December 18th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

It is December 1936, Christmas Eve, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry and holiday cheer. But when one of the guests is murdered, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. It is then up to Gillette himself, as he assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The danger and hilarity are non-stop in this glittering whodunit set during the Christmas holidays.

THE GAME'S AFOOT or HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals (www.concordtheatricals.com)

﻿For more information on this production visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.