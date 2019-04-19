Broadway In Indianapolis Announces Local Girls Cast In WAITRESS

The Tony nominated musical WAITRESS, which opens April 23 at Old National Centre has cast two young area actresses to take on the role of "Lulu" during the Indianapolis engagement.

Annderson Goodnight, 5, of Lebanon, IN, and Allie Stacy, 5, of Westfield, IN will alternate the role of "Lulu," the daughter of the production's main character, Jenna.

WAITRESS tells the story of "Jenna", an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, "Lulu."

Both girls were chosen via an audition process held at Old National Centre on April 9. Nearly 30 girls participated in the auditions, which were presided over by members of the WAITRESS company. The character of "Lulu" is cast locally in each tour market and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each five-year-old girl chosen will perform in 4 performances each during the engagement.

ANNDERSON GOODNIGHT (Lulu) is thrilled to be making her stage debut. She loves singing, dancing and being silly. Annderson is 5 years old and enjoys gymnastics and cheerleading.

ALLIE STACY (Lulu) is so excited to be making her debut! She loves to sing and dance and is following her dream of performing in musicals. Thanks to her friends and family for their support!

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, WAITRESS is an irresistible new hit featuring original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam") and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin, Hair).

Inspired by Adrienne Shelley's beloved film, the musical tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. "WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

WAITRESS will play Old National Centre for a limited one-week engagement April 23-28, 2019. Tickets are on sale now and available in-person at the Old National Centre ticket office, online at BroadwayinIndianapolis.com, or by phone at 1-800-982-2787. Groups of 10 or more can book now by calling 317-632-7469 x103. The performance schedule will be Tuesday-Thursday evening at 7:30 pm, Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday at 1 pm and 6:30 pm. WAITRESS is part of the Broadway in Indianapolis 2018-2019 series.

For more tour information, please visit http://waitressthemusical.com





