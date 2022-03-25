Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Presents HELLO, DOLLY!

She's sassy, smart, and spunky, and soon she'll be back at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Suzanne Stark stars as the iconic Dolly Levi in the matchmaking musical Hello, Dolly! starting March 31.

Based on the play "The Matchmaker" by Thornton Wilder, Hello, Dolly! is the story of the vibrant, romantic, and meddling Dolly Levi, who is filled with both personality and an agenda. A turn-of-the-century matchmaker, Dolly is tasked with arranging a match for the wealthy Horace Vandergelder, although she'd prefer to keep him for herself. Horace may have his sights set on a pretty young widow, but Dolly is determined to get her man.

This endearing and comedic classic includes a score by award-winning composer Jerry Herman, featuring such great songs as "It Takes A Woman," "Before the Parade Passes By," "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "So Long Dearie," "Ribbons Down My Back," "It Only Takes A Moment," and of course, "Hello, Dolly!" These tunes, combined with the unforgettable dancing and sweet storyline makes Hello, Dolly! a must-see classic.

The beloved musical has starred the likes of Carol Channing, Ginger Rogers, Martha Raye, Pearl Bailey, Barbara Streisand, Ethel Merman, Mary Martin, and most recently, Bette Midler as Dolly Levi. The original Broadway production won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Suzanne Stark (Shear Madness, Phantom, The Sound of Music) reprises the role of Dolly Levi, with Ty Stover (Annie, Beauty & The Beast) as Horace Vandergelder. David Schmittou returns to reprise the role of Cornelius Hackl, David Buergler (Shear Madness, A Christmas Carol, Phantom) plays Barnaby Tucker, and Shelbi Berry (A Christmas Carol, Phantom, Beehive) plays the role of Minnie Fay.

Hello, Dolly! is on stage for 46 performances through May 15 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $51 to $76 and include the Beef & Boards dinner buffet and select beverages. Plenty of free parking is available.

For tickets, visit beefandboards.com or call the box office at 317.872.9664. For more information, including complete performance schedule, visit beefandboards.com.