12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; Beef & Boards Dinner Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

LaKesha Lorene - NO AIDS, NO MAIDS: OR STORIES I CAN'T F*CKIN' HEAR NO MORE - Phoenix Theatre 37%

Megan Hilty - Megan Hilty In Concert - The Cabaret 19%

Eva Noblezada - Eva Noblezada In Concert - The Cabaret 11%

Roger Schmelzer - HEART & SOUL - Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael 9%

Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro - OCH AND OY! A CONSIDERED CABARET - The Cabaret 8%

Mark Cashwell - PANEL SHOW - District Cabaret Stage 7%

Beth Leavel - 13 SHOWS AND COUNTING - The Cabaret 5%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael 5%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Anne Beck - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 24%

Teresa McCullough - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 21%

Laurie Siler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 17%

Ron Morgan - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 12%

Trish Roberds - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 10%

Chris Watson & Rick Barber - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlite Musicals 8%

Christopher Noffke - LIPPA’S THE WILD PARTY - Footlite Musicals 5%

Ron Morgan - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Beef and Boards 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Sirk - MAGNOLIA BALLET - Phoenix Theatre 27%

Carli Pratt - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 22%

Vicki Tewes - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 11%

Kate Mott - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana state university Department of Theatre 9%

Mack Fensterstock - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 7%

Grace Muñoz - I AND YOU - Indiana State University 6%

Vickie Tewes - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlite 6%

Anthony Sirk - MARIE ANTOINETTE AND THE MAGICAL NEGROES - Southbank Repertory Theatre 4%

Kate Mott & Grace Muñoz - HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 4%

Grace Muñoz - DEATHTRAP - Indiana State University 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Michael J Lasley - RENT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 14%

Sam Chenoweth - INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School 13%

Amy Christie - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 11%

Julie Dixon - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana state university Department of Theatre 9%

Sam Chenoweth - EDGES - Zionsville Community High School 8%

Ron Morgan - KINKY BOOTS - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 6%

Eddie Curry - MARY POPPINS - Beef and Boards 5%

Edward Trout - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 5%

Kyle Barker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Carmel High School 5%

ed trout - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - footlite 4%

Kelsey McDaniel - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 4%

Bradley Lowe - LIPPA’S THE WILD PARTY - Footlite Musicals 4%

Eddie Curry - HELLO DOLLY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 3%

Eddie Curry - PHANTOM - Beef & Boards 3%

rick barber - GREASE THE MUSICAL - footlite 2%

Douglas Stark - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 2%

Kayvon Emtiaz - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlite 2%

Kathleen Horrigan - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Footlite Musicals 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Ty Stover - THE BED PLAY - District Theatre 28%

Chris Saunders - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - American Lives Theatre 27%

Eddie Curry - SHEER MADNESS - Beef & Boards 16%

Julie Dixon - I AND YOU - Indiana State University 9%

Jennifer Otterman - RUMORS - Main Street Productions 7%

Carsyn Wayland - DEATHTRAP - Indiana state university Department of Theatre 6%

Chris Berchild - HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 4%

Chris Saunders - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - American Lives Theatre 4%



Best Ensemble Performance

42ND STREET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theater 14%

CABARET - Eclipse 12%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 10%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Footlite Musicals 6%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 5%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Beef and Boards Dinner 5%

MARY POPPINS - Beef and Boards 5%

PETER/WENDY - Indiana Drama Club 5%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 5%

I AND YOU - Indiana State University 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 5%

SHIP OF DREAMS - Indyfringe 4%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Beef and Boards 3%

THE WILD PARTY - Footlite Musicals 2%

SHEAR MADNESS - Beef and Boards 2%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - American Lives Theatre 2%

DEATHTRAP - Indiana State University 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - footlite musicals 2%

HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 1%

A BEEF & BOARDS CHRISTMAS - Beef & Boards 1%

LIPPA’S THE WILD PARTY - Footlite Musicals 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Glover - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - American Lives Theatre 29%

Ryan Koharchik - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 24%

Ryan Koharchik - MARY POPPINS - Beef and Boards 16%

Michael Jackson - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 9%

David Vogel - I AND YOU - Indiana State University 8%

Ryan Koharchik - HONKY TONK ANGELS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 7%

Michael Jackson - HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 4%

Michael Jackson - DEATHTRAP - Indiana State University 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mark Carlisle - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 25%

Dave Fackler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 20%

Terry Woods - MARY POPPINS - Beef and Boards 19%

Daniel Hesselbrock - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 12%

Jill Stewart & KAyvon Emtiaz - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlite Musicals 11%

Michael Davisd & Jill Stewart - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 5%

Jill Goodwin Stewart - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 5%

Jill Stewart - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 3%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School 17%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 16%

LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 11%

LEVIATHAN - 5 Lanterns 10%

KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 9%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlite Musicals 7%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 7%

MARY POPPINS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 6%

PHANTOM - Beef & Boards 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlite 2%

THE WILD PARTY - Footlite Musicals 2%

LIPPA’S THE WILD PARTY - Footlite Musicals 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BED PLAY - District Theatre 24%

MAGNOLIA BALLET - Phoenix Theatre 23%

LEVIATHAN - Five Lanterns Productions 18%

HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 14%

OAK ISLAND: A NEW MUSICAL - American Lives Theatre 8%

THE RECLAMATION OF MADISON HEMINGS - Indiana Repertory Theatre 7%

LANISTA - Catalyst Rep 2%

THE FOWL - District Theatre 2%

FADE - Fonseca 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Olivia Broadwater - RENT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 14%

Anya Burke - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 13%

Izzy Casciani - INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School 12%

Ty Stover - HELLO DOLLY - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 8%

Kate Boice - MARY POPPINS - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 7%

Mary Kate Tansell - 42ND STREET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theater 5%

Jonathan Studdard - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards 4%

Max Gallagher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlite Musicals 4%

Claire Kauffman - INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School 3%

Emma Burchell - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 3%

Shelbi Berry - HONKY TONK ANGELS - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Logan Moore - PHANTOM - Beef & Boards 3%

Victoria Behny - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 2%

Kaitlyn Stone - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 2%

Shelbi Berry - HELLO DOLLY - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Kelsey McDaniel - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 2%

Miranda Nehrig - LITTLE WOMEN - Buck Creek Players 2%

Kayvon Emtiaz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite 1%

Matthew Conwell - CABARET - Eclipse Summer Stock Stage 1%

Darrin Gowan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 1%

Nathan Brown - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 1%

Matt Bays - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 1%

Jeff Stockberger - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 1%

Daniel Draves - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlite 1%

Jessica Hawkins - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Olivia Mozzi - COST OF LIVING - American Lives Theatre 17%

Will Swigart - PETER/WENDY - Indiana Drama Club 17%

Daniel Klingler - SHEER MADNESS - Beef & Boards 16%

Kevin 'KP' Price - I AND YOU - Indiana State University 10%

Ben Asaykwee - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - District Theatre 10%

Joe Wagner - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - American Lives Theatre 9%

Mia Carrillo - I AND YOU - Indiana State University 6%

Logan Laflin - HAMLET - Noblesville Cultural Arts Commission 5%

Julien lyons - DEATHTRAP - Indiana state university Department of Theatre 4%

Jay Hemphill - BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS - District Theatre 3%

Bridget Haight - ADMISSIONS - American Lives Theatre 2%

Matthew Conwell - ADMISSIONS - American Lives Theatre 2%



Best Play

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - American Lives Theatre 21%

BED PLAY - District Theatre 20%

SHEAR MADNESS - Beef and Boards 17%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 9%

I AND YOU - Indiana State University Department of Theater 8%

HAMLET - Noblesville Cultural Arts Commission 5%

RUMORS - Main Street Productions 5%

DEATHTRAP - Indiana state university Department of Theatre 4%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - District Theatre 3%

TASTE - Monument Theatre Company and Theatre Unchained 3%

ADMISSIONS - American Lives Theatre 2%

COST OF LIVING - American Lives Theatre 2%

HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 2%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - American Lives Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Inseung Park - MAGNOLIA BALLET - Phoenix Theatre 22%

Michael Layton - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 16%

Rai Ortman and Amanda Gwin - PETER/WENDY - Indiana Drama Club 15%

Stephen Matters & Ed Trout - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 10%

Jerry Beasley - SPONGEBOB - Footlite Musicals 9%

David Vogel - I AND YOU - Indiana State University 8%

William Boles - FAHRENHEIT 451 - Indiana Repertory Theatre 7%

Michael Jackson - HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 4%

David Vogel - DEATHTRAP - Indiana State University 4%

Kris Steege - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - American Lives Theatre 4%

MARIE ANTOINETTE AND THE MAGICAL NEGROES - Southbank Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aidan Sturgeon - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - American Lives Theatre 25%

Isaac Spillman - INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School 21%

Daniel Hasselbrock - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 14%

Eric Matters - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 9%

Eric Matters - SPONGEBOB - Footlite Musicals 7%

Chris Berchild - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 6%

Michael Jackson - I AND YOU - Indiana State University 6%

Joe Barsanti - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - American Lives Theatre 4%

Chris Berchild - DEATHTRAP - Indiana State University 3%

Oz Casile - TASTE - Monument Theatre Company and Theatre Unchained 3%

Isaac Spillman - EDGES - Zionsville Community High School 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Claire Kauffman - 42ND STREET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theater 15%

Scott Van Wye - CABARET - Eclipse Summer Stock Stage 13%

Luke Haskins - LEVIATHAN - 5 Lanters 11%

Shelbi Berry - HELLO DOLLY! - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 9%

Isaiah Owens - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 7%

Haliey Hughes - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 4%

Mia Carrillo - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana state university Department of Theatre 4%

Jacob Butler - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 4%

Xavier Wilson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlite Musicals 4%

Carrie Neal - OAK ISLAND: A NEW MUSICAL - American Lives Theatre 3%

cameron stewardson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - footlite 3%

Curtis Honeycutt - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 3%

Eddie Curry - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Suzanne Stark - PHANTOM - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Peter Scharbrough - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 2%

Dennis Jones - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 2%

Ellen Vandermissen - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite 2%

Jonna Kauffman - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 2%

Brett Mutter - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Beef & Boards 2%

Adrian Daeger - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 2%

Troy Bridges - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 2%

Logan J. Laflin Hair - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 1%

Lauren Lewis - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 1%

Amanda McCarthy - HELLO DOLLY! - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ian Hauer - RUMORS - Main Street Productions 42%

Michael Morrow - PETER/WENDY - Indiana Drama Club 30%

Meaghan Ogle - HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 16%

Essica Whisett - HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 12%

