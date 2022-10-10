World University Of Design Students Walk The Ramp For Label Ritu Kumar, Mulmul and Frontier Raas At DLF Avenue

Students of World University of Design joined hands with DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi to welcome festivities by showcasing the latest array of festive attires by in-house designer brands including Label Ritu Kumar, mulmul and Frontier Raas on Saturday, October 8th, 2022.

The ramp was carved out of the Social Steps, Commons in DLF Avenue, the makeup, styling, choreography was crafted by students to inspire fashionistas and walk-ins alike with their freshness and creativity. The event saw audiences from all age groups enthralled with hues of rich reds, flamboyant lime, earthy greys and mysterious blacks dominating the walk way.

By walking the ramp for renowned brands, these young students of WUD aspired to bring forth the idea of inclusive fashion for all shapes and sizes setting aside the unrealistic fashion model image. Donning fluid silhouettes embellished with remarkable confidence the students sashayed down the steps inspiring everyone present there to wear their substance. The message was loud and clear that Gen Z is all about 'being the change'.

Filled with pride, Vice Chancellor of World University of Design, Dr. Sanjay Gupta stated, "It is incredible how these young students have taken up the ramp by storm and have owned up the whole premises with their electrifying energy. It is so precious to come forward hand in hand with a prestigious platform like DLF Avenue and with labels that have had their own legacy in the past so many decades. It is a proud moment indeed."

For years DLF Avenue and its in-house designer brands have been luring aspirants and fashion connoisseurs alike. WUD students managed to add a new dimension to this genre by their makeup, styling, choreography and energy.

About World University of Design: World Design University (WUD) is India's first university dedicated to educate students in the creative domain. Seated in the heart of the educational hub of India - Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Sonipat, Haryana - WUD plays the role of a harbinger of a revolution in the education system in India. It is the torchbearer of breaking stereotypical educational patterns and has facilitated the shift of studies pertaining to design from being solely vocation-oriented to academic-oriented; thereby offering substantiated degrees (under section 2(f) and 22(l) of the UGC Act) to its students instead of mere diplomas and certificates.

Established in 2018, World University of Design is a young university offering a myriad of programmes at undergraduate, post graduate and doctoral levels across disciplines like Architecture, Design, Fashion, Communication, Visual arts, Performing Arts & Management. Equipped with the largest portfolio of design courses in India, the university offers a number of cutting edge programs in computers & design, transportation design, animation & game design, UI/UX, film & video, built environment & habitat studies, design management, art education, curatorial practice etc.