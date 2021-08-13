World University Of Design Invites Applications For Undergraduate Programmes

World University of Design (WUD) has opened the online registration portal for admission to BDes, BArch, BVA and BDes in Computer Science & Design programme. Interested students can fill the application form by visiting the official website - worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in. Applicants can complete the registration process by providing the required details, documents and paying the application fees of Rs.1,000/- through credit /debit card /net banking.

Eligibility Criteria:

Students applying for admission in World University of Design in BDes, BArch, BVA and BDes in Computer Science & Design programme are advised to check and meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned below.

Eligibility Criteria for BDes Admission:

- Applicants who have passed the 10+2 exam with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognised board.

- Admission will be conducted through Aptitude Test and Interview

- UCEED/ NID/ NIFT qualified students are also preferred for admission.

Eligibility Criteria for BArch Admission:

- Applicants who have passed 10+2 exam with minimum 50% marks in mathematics, physics, chemistry

- Admission will be conducted through NATA/JEE

Eligibility Criteria for Visual Arts Admission:

- Applicants need to pass a 10+2 exam with minimum 50% marks from a recognised board

- Admission will be conducted through aptitude test and interview

World University of Design Admission/Selection Process:

- Students have to fill the application form by providing the required details. Submit the fully-filled application on the official website along with the registration fee.

- Post-registration, the concerned authorities will release the admit card in online mode. Candidates can download the admit card by providing the login credentials.

- Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the design aptitude test. Students who qualify the exam will be invited for a personal interview round.

- Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, personal interview rounds will be conducted in online mode. The interview panel will ask questions related to the field of study selected by the student. Aspirants can also show their sample work or portfolio during the interview round.

Candidates who will clear all the admission rounds will be offered admission to the WUD. The admission offer letter will be sent to candidates on their registered email id. The admission offer letter will include details regarding payment of fees, allotment of hostel and date, time and venue for commencement of the academic session.

Programmes offered & Fees:

Programme Name Total Fees

Bachelor of Architecture Rs.8,40,000/-

Bachelor of Design Rs.9,80,000/-

Bachelor of Visual Arts Rs.3,36,000/-

B.Des in Computer Science & Des Rs.9,80,000/-

For more information contact: World University of Design 1, Rajiv Gandhi Education City Rai, Sonepat-131029, Delhi-NCR, India. Ph : +91 7056770061 /7056770065