World University Of Design Invites Applications For UG and PG Courses For The Year 2022

World University of Design invites online applications from candidates for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across all disciplines being offered at the university for the year 2022. WUD DAT 2022, the design aptitude based entrance exam is scheduled on Saturday, February 5th, 2022.

For the upcoming academic session, World University of Design (WUD) has made its application forms available on their website www.wud.ac.in and can be retrieved by visiting https://worlduniversityofdesign.nopaperforms.com/ Admissions are open for nearly 30 programs offered across Fashion, Product, Interior, Transportation, Graphic Communication, Animation, Film & Video, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Architecture and Management.

In the simple application process, candidates would be required to register, verify their email IDs and fill the form. They can use the unique WUD Query Management System (WUD-QMS) for getting their queries promptly and efficiently responded to by the university admin.

Undergraduate Degrees in the offing this year are Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Architecture (BArch), Bachelor of Arts (BA(Hons)) and Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA) and Post Graduate Programmes are Master of Design (MDes), Master of Science (MSc), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Visual Arts (MVA) and Master of Performing Arts (MPA). World University of Design also offers Diploma Programmes in Fashion Design, Graphic & Web Design, Photography, Professional Automotive Modeling, Painting, Disaster Resilient Planning & Design and Film Acting.

Geared up for the fresh batch of students, Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, World University of Design) says, "We are looking forward to welcoming students with ambitions soaring high as the sky and zeal as strong as mountains. The entrance examination for academic session 2022 is designed to evaluate the aptitude of candidates towards creative education and guide them to select the right career path according to their inherent skill sets during the counseling sessions. I am hopeful that this will be another promising and bright year."