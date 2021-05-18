Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: NCPA Mumbai Celebrates Rabindranath Tagore With Special Performance

Tagore was an Indian polymath – poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer and painter.

May. 18, 2021  

NCPA Mumbai celebrated and remembered Rabindranath Tagore on his 160th Birth Anniversary with a special presentation.

Watch below!

Tagore was an Indian polymath - poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer and painter. He reshaped Bengali literature and music, as well as Indian art with Contextual Modernism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Samantha Pauly
Samantha Pauly
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith

Related Articles View More India Stories
After Hindu Protest, Nutmeg Conservatory Renames Ballet and Assures No Stereotyping Photo

After Hindu Protest, Nutmeg Conservatory Renames Ballet and Assures No Stereotyping

A Team Of Event Managers Have Come Together To Support Citizens Of Delhi NCR To Fight COVI Photo

A Team Of Event Managers Have Come Together To Support Citizens Of Delhi NCR To Fight COVID

VIDEO: Shahana Choir Performs Phule Phule Dhole Dhole in Honor of Earth Day Photo

VIDEO: Shahana Choir Performs 'Phule Phule Dhole Dhole' in Honor of Earth Day

Photo Flash: Hyderabad Dance Festival Ends With A Rainbow Inclusion Photo

Photo Flash: Hyderabad Dance Festival Ends With A Rainbow Inclusion


More Hot Stories For You

  • Albany Symphony Will Present The American Music Festival in June
  • Hoff-Barthelson Music School Offers In-Person, Socially-Distanced Summer Arts Program
  • BST Returns To Live Performance With The Bridge Street Belly Dance Project
  • Salem's Gardenworks Farm Will Host Open Air Fort Salem Theater Fundraiser Concert