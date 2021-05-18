VIDEO: NCPA Mumbai Celebrates Rabindranath Tagore With Special Performance
NCPA Mumbai celebrated and remembered Rabindranath Tagore on his 160th Birth Anniversary with a special presentation.
Watch below!
Tagore was an Indian polymath - poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer and painter. He reshaped Bengali literature and music, as well as Indian art with Contextual Modernism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.