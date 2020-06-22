Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Little Theatre presents ArtsLab 1.0 Exploring LIGHT - online creative workshops where young minds explore 'LIGHT' through theatre, art, music and dance.

This is a month long series for children between the age of 7 - 15 yrs.

Dates - 1st July - 2nd August (15 Sessions)

Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Time - 4pm to 5.30pm

Place - Zoom

Activities will include Theatre, Music, Dance and Art & Craft workshops.

Fee - Rs 7500 per child for the entire duration

Included - One and a half hour sessions X 15 + Digital certificate on completion

Head Instructor is Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (Artistic Director of The Little Theatre).

Registration closes when they reach maximum number of participants or by June 30th 2020

Registration link - https://forms.gle/zBe6CcZuyKEi6mTc7

About 'The Little Theatre': https://www.thelittletheatreindia.com/

