The Little Theatre Presents ArtsLab 1.0 Exploring LIGHT
The Little Theatre presents ArtsLab 1.0 Exploring LIGHT - online creative workshops where young minds explore 'LIGHT' through theatre, art, music and dance.
This is a month long series for children between the age of 7 - 15 yrs.
Dates - 1st July - 2nd August (15 Sessions)
Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays
Time - 4pm to 5.30pm
Place - Zoom
Activities will include Theatre, Music, Dance and Art & Craft workshops.
Fee - Rs 7500 per child for the entire duration
Included - One and a half hour sessions X 15 + Digital certificate on completion
Head Instructor is Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (Artistic Director of The Little Theatre).
Registration closes when they reach maximum number of participants or by June 30th 2020
Registration link - https://forms.gle/zBe6CcZuyKEi6mTc7
About 'The Little Theatre': https://www.thelittletheatreindia.com/