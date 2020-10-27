The Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival kicks off today, October 27, and runs through November 1.

Strange. Unprecedented. New normal. Words to describe a year and a crisis that will live on in human memory for some time to come. However, history is witness - stories that prevail will be that of the resilience of the human spirit, the will that does not concede defeat, and adaptability that is the mark of change in the universe.

This year, in a huge first, the Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival goes online, while showcasing and celebrating the works of the Shankar Nag Award winners - six theatre-makers who will pave the way for theatre in India, continuously defining and redefining it.

This year's line-up of plays will be streamed online through Insider, and will also be screened, to a limited audience, at Ranga Shankara. All of the festival's signature ancillary activities also await you at the theatre!

Learn more at http://www.rangashankara.org/festival2020/.

