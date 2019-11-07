Project Process Announces November Session At G5A

After an enriching first session of Projects | Process last month, G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture is excited to present the November session of our special monthly series where artists, performers, theatre-makers and designers meet and talk about the significance of the process and its relevance to project-making in contemporary India.

With Projects | Process we bring to you a chance to experience the immersive voyage that artists traverse when creating a work of art. The theme for this month explores 'Space'. Our speakers will engage with and delve deeper into the presence, absence and creative use of 'Space' in their work.

This session brings together an eclectic mix of artistes - Sajid Shaikh (Experimental Visual Artist), Namaha Mazoomdar (dancer, choreographer and theater artist), and Amrita Mahale (writer and aerospace engineer). Moderated by Karanjeet Kaur (writer, journalist and Creative Editor of Arre).

In a world increasingly geared towards instant gratification and quantitative results, we invite you to take a pause and become a part of the transformational journey of rigour, riyaaz and relentless passion that is bound to bring hope, inspiration and rekindle curiosity about the artistic process!



Projects | Process, will be a monthly series as part of our new Season, and we hope it will revive the culture of deeper engagement with contemporary art and art making in India!



When: Wednesday, Nov 13 | 8 PM onward

Where: Black Box, G5A, Mahalaxmi

Passes will be available on Book My Show - https://in.bookmyshow.com/venue/g5a-foundation-for-contemporary-culture-mumbai/G5AM





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories

More Hot Stories For You