OLGA KOCH: PRAWN COCKTAIL Makes its Indian Premiere This Month

Olga performs at The Habitat, Mumbai on Friday 19 & Saturday 20 January, and at Just BLR Comedy Club, Bengaluru on Sunday 21 January. 

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Ten Indian Artists Come Together to Save the Pashmina and its Heritage By Supporting Weave Photo 1 Ten Indian Artists Come Together to Save the Pashmina and its Heritage By Supporting Weavers and Karigars
Review: MAMMA MIA! at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Photo 2 Review: MAMMA MIA! at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

OLGA KOCH: PRAWN COCKTAIL Makes its Indian Premiere This Month

This January, the award-winning comedian Olga Koch brings her hit one-woman stand-up comedy show Prawn Cocktail to Mumbai and Bengaluru, for the first time. 

Olga turned 30, got a master's degree, went on an adult gap year, got salmonella, lost herself, found herself and washed it all down with a delicious prawn cocktail. Think less Eat Pray Love, and more Shake Scream Cry. 

The ‘shamelessly funny hour’ premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last summer to rave reviews, followed by a sell-out London run at Soho Theatre. It is directed by Jet Vevers. 

Prawn Cocktail follows Olga’s Mumbai debut in 2023, with Olga Koch: Top Of The Kochs.

Her return to India is part of Soho Theatre’s cultural exchange - bringing some of the best Indian comedy to the UK, and UK and international comedy to India. This has included Mumbai runs for Shaparak Khorsandi, Nina Conti, Lauren Pattison, and Ahir Shah.

Over the years the venue has also hosted a huge range of Indian performers at Soho Theatre, at other iconic London venues, and across the UK. In 2023 alone, comedians included Zakir Khan at the Royal Albert Hall, Vir Das at the Eventim Apollo and Urooj Ashfaq at the Edinburgh Fringe, who won the prestigious Best Newcomer award and returns to the UK this January and February for her debut UK tour.   

On returning to India, Olga said “I’m delighted to be coming back, as my time in India last year was undoubtedly the highlight of my year. I'm eager to meet more new audiences, see more fantastic acts, and stay up late on Marine Drive.” 

Olga performs at Click Here, Mumbai on Friday 19 & Saturday 20 January, and at Just BLR Comedy Club, Bengaluru on Sunday 21 January. 

Tickets are on sale now.




RELATED STORIES - India

1
Ten Indian Artists Come Together to Save the Pashmina and its Heritage By Supporting Weave Photo
Ten Indian Artists Come Together to Save the Pashmina and its Heritage By Supporting Weavers and Karigars

'The Grand Pashmina Ehsaas' online exhibition brings together ten eminent Indian artists to support Pashmina weavers and Karigars. Join the celebration of Kashmiri craftsmanship and heritage on December 23rd, 2023.

2
Review: MAMMA MIA! at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Photo
Review: MAMMA MIA! at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

It’s Christmas and Mumbai is lining up to watch the latest offering from Broadway at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre - MAMMA MIA! This musical promises to take us off our seats and right to Greece, where we witness a very British coterie discover love, friendship and family. 

3
Mahindra Kabira Festival 2023 Concludes With Grand Musical Finale Photo
Mahindra Kabira Festival 2023 Concludes With Grand Musical Finale

The Mahindra Kabira Festival  concluded its seventh immersive and experiential two-day sojourn on the historic ghats of Varanasi.

4
THE 7TH EDITION OF THE MAHINDRA KABIRA FESTIVAL Begins With Grandeur In Varanasi! Photo
THE 7TH EDITION OF THE MAHINDRA KABIRA FESTIVAL Begins With Grandeur In Varanasi!

The 7th edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival in Varanasi showcases classical and folk music, talks, live art demonstrations, boat rides, and a local food journey. Join the celebration of mystic-poet Kabir Das with guided Heritage Walks.

More Hot Stories For You

Ten Indian Artists Come Together to Save the Pashmina and its Heritage By Supporting Weavers and KarigarsTen Indian Artists Come Together to Save the Pashmina and its Heritage By Supporting Weavers and Karigars
Mahindra Kabira Festival 2023 Concludes With Grand Musical FinaleMahindra Kabira Festival 2023 Concludes With Grand Musical Finale
THE 7TH EDITION OF THE MAHINDRA KABIRA FESTIVAL Begins With Grandeur In Varanasi!THE 7TH EDITION OF THE MAHINDRA KABIRA FESTIVAL Begins With Grandeur In Varanasi!
Geeta Chandran Hosted SAMAGATI, Featuring Choreographies of The Natya Vriksha Dance Collective In The CapitalGeeta Chandran Hosted SAMAGATI, Featuring Choreographies of The Natya Vriksha Dance Collective In The Capital

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below Video
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below
View all Videos

India SHOWS
Directors & Officers Insurance in India Directors & Officers Insurance
Directors & Officers Insurance (12/14-7/23)
M2Y Safety Academy in India M2Y Safety Academy
M2Y Safety Academy (8/06-8/06)
Omninos Solutions in India Omninos Solutions
Omninos Solutions (3/26-3/26)
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE in India MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE International (12/20-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You