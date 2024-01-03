OLGA KOCH: PRAWN COCKTAIL Makes its Indian Premiere This Month

This January, the award-winning comedian Olga Koch brings her hit one-woman stand-up comedy show Prawn Cocktail to Mumbai and Bengaluru, for the first time.

Olga turned 30, got a master's degree, went on an adult gap year, got salmonella, lost herself, found herself and washed it all down with a delicious prawn cocktail. Think less Eat Pray Love, and more Shake Scream Cry.

The ‘shamelessly funny hour’ premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last summer to rave reviews, followed by a sell-out London run at Soho Theatre. It is directed by Jet Vevers.

Prawn Cocktail follows Olga’s Mumbai debut in 2023, with Olga Koch: Top Of The Kochs.

Her return to India is part of Soho Theatre’s cultural exchange - bringing some of the best Indian comedy to the UK, and UK and international comedy to India. This has included Mumbai runs for Shaparak Khorsandi, Nina Conti, Lauren Pattison, and Ahir Shah.

Over the years the venue has also hosted a huge range of Indian performers at Soho Theatre, at other iconic London venues, and across the UK. In 2023 alone, comedians included Zakir Khan at the Royal Albert Hall, Vir Das at the Eventim Apollo and Urooj Ashfaq at the Edinburgh Fringe, who won the prestigious Best Newcomer award and returns to the UK this January and February for her debut UK tour.

On returning to India, Olga said “I’m delighted to be coming back, as my time in India last year was undoubtedly the highlight of my year. I'm eager to meet more new audiences, see more fantastic acts, and stay up late on Marine Drive.”

Olga performs at Click Here, Mumbai on Friday 19 & Saturday 20 January, and at Just BLR Comedy Club, Bengaluru on Sunday 21 January.

Tickets are on sale now.