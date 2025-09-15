Navratri Art Exhibition God’s Transcending Opens in Delhi

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ehsaas, the renowned art initiative founded by sisters Dr. Alka Raghuvanshi and internationally acclaimed artist, curator and art columnist Manisha Gawade, will present God’s Transcending — a group art exhibition that opens on September 23rd, 2025, at 6:30 PM at Arpana Fine Art Gallery, Siri Fort Institutional Area, New Delhi, and runs daily until September 28th, 2025 (11:00 AM – 7:00 PM). The exhibition will be inaugurated by Chief Guests Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi and Mr. Abhay Kumar, Deputy Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Complementing the opening, Guru Ranjana Gauhar (Padma Shri & SNA Awardee) will present an Odissi dance video performance featuring two soulful pieces: Supreme Shakti, dedicated to Ma Durga as the supreme form of the Goddess, and Devi Shodishinaam (Jai Ma), an invocation of the sixteen names of the Mother.

The exhibition showcases works by senior eminent artists including Prof. Niren Sengupta, Samik De, Sarla Chandra, Manisha Gawade, Priyendra Shukla, Vimmi Indra, Durga Kainthola, and sculptor Gagan Vij, each contributing their unique interpretation of divinity through paintings and sculptures.

In all, 38 artworks will be on display, featuring mediums such as acrylic on canvas and oil on canvas. Each creation, crafted with years of dedication by senior eminent artists, is deeply spiritual and devotional in nature, depicting divine forms such as Ganesha, Laxmi, Surya and Chandra Dev, Hanuman, Shiva, Durga, Radha Krishna and Mother Nature.

The sculpture section further enriches the experience, presenting works in copper, steel with aluminium, and clay. Among these, Gagan Vij’s masterpiece Mayura—one of the 108 names of Lord Krishna—depicts a dancing figure finished in a striking blue colour patina. Adding a sacred dimension, special Gayas Idols will also be on display. These are created using organic and pure clay (matti) sourced from the holy ghats of Vrindavan and blended with clay from the Bay of Bengal basin, enriched with the sediment strength of the Ganga-Brahmaputra delta.

The show celebrates Navratri with God’s Transcending, an exhibition that presents the divine forms of Hindu Gods and Goddesses through paintings and sculptures—embodying power, protection, and grace. At its heart, the exhibition reflects Hinduism’s central teaching: the journey of the Atma (soul) towards the realisation of the Parmatma (supreme soul)—the very essence of the spiritual path.

Speaking about the exhibition, Manisha Gawade said, “God’s Transcending is more than an art exhibition, it is an offering of devotion. Each canvas and each sculpture is a dialogue between the artist and the divine, between the soul and the supreme. This Navratri, through art, we wish to remind audiences of the eternal spiritual journey—one that celebrates power, grace, and gratitude as the essence of life.”

Durga Kainthola said, "Curating this exhibition has been a deeply personal journey for me. Each work of art is not just a creative expression but also a reminder of how faith, devotion, and culture continue to guide us through time. I believe these paintings and sculptures are more than visuals—they are meditations that invite us to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the divine within ourselves”.

Each participating artist interprets devotion, strength, and grace in unique ways, presenting works that transcend form and tradition. Together, they create a visual offering of Bhakti—an artistic expression of gratitude for the eternal gift of life. The show delicately presents rare depictions of Gods and Goddesses, evoking the essence of “being spiritual.”