Mumbai Star Arrives in Delhi With a Theatrical Celebration of Dreams and Dance

Aadyam Theatre, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, will bring its most vibrant production yet to the capital — The Dragon Rose Project’s Mumbai Star, a dance musical that captures the pulse and poetry of Mumbai. After a blockbuster premiere in its namesake city, the show arrives in Delhi for two days only — 14th & 15th June 2025 at Kamani Auditorium — in what promises to be the theatre event of the season.

Directed by Nadir Khan and choreographed by Avantika Bahl, with contributions by guest choreographers - Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Vidushi Uma Dogra, Krutika Mehta, and Vivaran Dhasmana - Mumbai Star is a sprawling dance drama — a heady mix of storytelling, stylised movement, and musical theatre. It brings together bold choreography, sharp visuals, and raw emotion to tell a tale of dreams, determination, and destiny.

At its heart is Dev, a young dancer from a coastal village in Maharashtra, who arrives in Mumbai with little more than his mother’s dream and a burning passion to make it big. He auditions for Mumbai Star, a dance competition that could change his life forever. What unfolds is a transformative journey through ambition and heartbreak, the glitter of fame and its shadows — and a powerful relationship with a mentor who becomes his moral compass.

With a 19-track original score by Dhruv Ghanekar and lyrics by Ishitta Arun, the show features an eclectic album — from orchestral overtures and folk percussion to hip hop and soaring ballads. While the studio version features celebrated artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, Nakash Aziz, Kunal Ganjawala, Ravi Chary, and Stony Psyko, on stage, the songs are elevated by dynamic on-stage performances by the show’s powerhouse dancers and ensemble — who embody each track with stunning precision, expression, and theatrical flair."

Featuring a stellar cast — including Avenav Mukherjee, Abhishek Choksi, Arushi Nigam, Jayesh Sarange, associate choreographer Surabhi Andrade, and more — Mumbai Star is choreographed as a series of high-impact, emotive dance sequences. Lending a powerful theatrical frame to the movement are seasoned actors Rajit Kapur and Srishti Shrivastava, who narrate and guide the story as it unfolds.

Says producer and original writer Devika Shahani, “Mumbai Star is very close to my heart. It is a universal story about one of the most important relationships of our lives—the guru and shishya. The seed of this subject germinated from my determination to present the dynamic between mentor and disciple through music and dance. Aadyam is taking a new and bold step in this different storytelling form. I am grateful to be able to tell this story, my third production with Aadyam, and an ode to my mentor on this beautiful stage.”

Co-Programming Consultant for Aadyam Theatre - Season 7, Nadir Khan adds, “The recognition and inclusion of Dance as a vital member of the Performing Arts is a wonderful addition to the Aadyam umbrella. The Dance Musical, Mumbai Star, celebrates Dance - both modern and traditional - and Dancers themselves, as individuals and a collective. All while rooting itself in a compelling theatrical narrative that weaves different styles of storytelling together - music, movement and theatre. We are very hopeful that with this small step, the Dance industry will have one more avenue that will allow it to continue to innovate, grow and contribute to the rich and diverse landscape of the Performing Arts we love so much.”

Originally produced as a project by the Min-On Concert Association, Tokyo, Japan, and staged by The Dragon Rose Project, Mumbai Star is not just a show — it’s a full-bodied celebration of Mumbai itself. A city of contrasts, chaos, beauty, and beat — and a magnet for those chasing a dream.

Now in its seventh season, Aadyam Theatre continues to champion bold, original Indian voices — curating theatrical experiences that are immersive, unforgettable, and deeply rooted in contemporary culture. With Mumbai Star, it brings to Delhi a spectacle that is equal parts heart, rhythm, and roar.

