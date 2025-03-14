Mahindra Excellence In Theatre Awards and Festival Opens 2025 Edition With CHANDAA BEDNI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday the 20th edition of the prestigious Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards and Festival (META) commenced, at New Delhi's Kamani Auditorium. This year's top ten selected productions present a diverse cross-section of India, drawing upon a wide range of compelling themes. The festival will spotlight key narratives, including powerful retellings of epic tales, explorations of oppression and authoritarianism, depictions of protest and rebellion, reflections on identity and gender, examinations of the sanctity of the artist, considerations of ethics and morality, and portrayals of adventure and resilience—all brought to life through an eclectic repertoire of plays, from across the country.

The Opening Reception had the presence of the distinguished META 2025 Jury, including renowned producer, director, and actor, Lillete Dubey; esteemed puppeteer, and Ishara Puppet Theatre Director Dadi D. Pudumjee; celebrated filmmaker Sudhir Mishra; Head of Theatre & Film for the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, Bruce Guthrie; and veteran media and theatre personality, Sunit Tandon.

As per META tradition, two of the Best Original Script-winning plays from 2020 and 2023—For The Record and Hunkaro, respectively—were published by Vani Prakashan. The books were officially launched at the opening ceremony of the 20th edition META. Playwrights Chirag Khandelwal and Arvind Charan, who co-wrote Hunkaro, and Kriti Pant, Krittika Bhattacharjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Nikhil Mehta, Kshitij Mervin, Kriti Pant, Prashant Prakash, Neel Sengupta and Dhwani Vij, the playwright of For The Record, were present at the book launch, alongside Arun Maheshwari, Managing Director, Vani Prakashan.

This landmark META edition opened with Chandaa Bedni, a power-packed and provocative Hindi and Bundelkhandi dialect play, that intertwines folk musical traditions, caste politics, trust, and violence, with the indomitable and unbroken spirit of a group of women. Directed by Anirudh Sarkar, and written by Alakhnandan, the play explores the interplay between artistic enchantment and religious traditions, the dynamics of power and purity, and the delicate balance of truth and deception in love. Set against the vibrant cultural landscape of Bundelkhand, Chandaa Bedni offers an intimate look at the Bedni tribe, folk courtesans, and the primary breadwinners of their people. The play pivots around love, loss and betrayal, as it weaves through societal barriers, religious dogmas, and personal jealousies. It sets the tone for a festival that continues to celebrate excellence, innovation, and the power of live performance.

Jay Shah, Vice President and Head of Cultural Outreach at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “As we celebrate 20 years of META, we look back with immense pride at the milestones we have achieved, and look ahead with a renewed commitment to nurturing the next generation of theatre practitioners. Theatre has always been a mirror to society, and at Mahindra, we remain deeply committed to the power of the arts to inspire, challenge, and bring people together. Rise with us as we step into the next chapter of META—more stories, more voices, and an unwavering pursuit of theatrical excellence.”

Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, remarked, “In the past 20 years, META has received 4,203 entries from 31 Indian states and union territories, covering 75 different regional languages. META has evolved into more than just an awards platform; its true impact lies in mainstreaming unheard voices and narratives. We have democratized the festival selection process, and set many important precedents in the Indian theatre space, such as our encouragement of the Best Original Play award. Shanta Gokhale winning this year's Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to the value we place on original writing in theatre.”

For its 2025 edition, META received an impressive 367 entries from 25 states across India, along with two international submissions. The final shortlist features productions from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. Upholding its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, the festival saw entries in 47 Indian languages and dialects, with the final 10 nominations representing plays in Hindi, Malayalam, Bangla, Kannada, Sanskrit, Bundeli, and English.

Celebrating two decades of theatrical excellence, META 2025 will present awards in 14 categories, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be conferred on journalist, academic, writer, translator, and theatre critic, Shanta Gokhale. The 13 competitive categories include Best Production, Best Director, Best Stage Design, Best Light Design, Best Sound and Music Design, Best Costume Design, Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male), Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female), Best Original Script, Best Ensemble, and Best Choreography.

