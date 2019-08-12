Learn Photography at EsselWorld Bird Park in Honor of World Photography Day

As the World Photography Day approaches, EsselWorld Bird Park invites all photography enthusiasts to polish their techniques and learn the 'Behind the Scenes' details of Bird Photography. In association with DCP Expeditions, the 4-hour workshop will be lead by renowned wildlife photographer Kane Lew on 18th August amidst 500 exotic birds at the Park.

Living up to their commitment of cultivating a wholesome experiential environment for their patrons, EsselWorld along with DCP Expeditions looks forward to extending and enhancing the knowledge of bird photography while promoting the photography culture in the city. The extensive 4-hour workshop will cover major technical know hows of the art as well as allow the participants to apply their skills in real-time by clicking captivating pictures of over 500 exotic birds in their close to nature habitat created at EsselWorld Bird Park.

The one of its kind workshop is open for all age groups and will cover the following aspects:

How to approach wild Life / birds in the field

Different modes of shooting - AV/A, Tv/ S, M & P

Exposure control in the field under difficult light conditions

Mastering metering techniques - Sports, Partial, Centre Weighted, Evaluative

Mastering Autofocus, Focusing Points, AF locking and focus tracking for moving subjects

How to get sharp images from a moving subject

Farming and composition in the field

Ethics in wildlife photography

The participants are requested to carry their own equipment as follows:

Telephoto lenses - preferably above 400 MM

Fully charged batteries for camera/flash

Carry battery charger and extra pack of camera battery charger

Carry backup memory cards / HDD storage devices, Laptop

Tripod and binoculars

Registration Fees & Details:

Workshop Fees: Rs. 1500 + GST per person

Date &Timings: Sunday, 18th August 10 am -2 pm

Venue: EsselWorld Bird Park, Gorai Village, Borivali West, Mumbai - 40009

To Register please call on - 9619511832 OR log on to http://esselworldbirdpark.in/





