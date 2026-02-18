BWW Q&A: Kathryn Erbe Talks THE DANCE OF DEATH at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, is pleased to continue its 50th Anniversary Season with August Strindberg’s master class in marital warfare The Dance of Death, adapted by Conor McPherson, directed by ensemble member Yasen Peyankov and featuring an all ensemble cast. The Dance of Death will play January 29 – March 22, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

In the high stone tower of an isolated naval fortress, Alice and Edgar are about to celebrate 25 years of wedded bliss – if decades of resentment, recrimination and mutual sabotage count as bliss. But when an alluring visitor arrives, the delicate balance of their tedious arrangement falls off its axis, cracks growing into canyons. In Conor McPherson’s wicked take on Strindberg’s masterclass in marital warfare, a twisted love triangle waltzes off the edge of a cliff, plunging us all into the deep.

Kathryn Erbe (Alice) first worked with Steppenwolf on the Broadway production of The Grapes of Wrath. (1990 Tony Award for Best Play) and became an ensemble member in 1992. Steppenwolf: Curse of the Starving Class, My Thing of Love and A Streetcar Named Desire. Broadway: The Speed of Darkness (Tony nomination), A Month In the Country, The Father. Off-Broadway: Down the Shore(Atlantic Theater Company – company member since 1993), Yosemite, Ode To Joy, AZAK (Rattlestick), Checkers, Nikolai and the Others (Mitzi Newhouse LTC), Something Clean(Roundabout Underground), Ashes & Ink (AMT Theater). Television: Breathing Lessons (Hallmark), Homicide, Oz, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and SUV, How To Get Away With Murder, The Sinner, POSE, City On A Hill, Black Rabbit. Film: What About Bob?, Rich In Love, D2:The Mighty Ducks, Kiss of Death, The Addiction, Dream With the Fishes, Stir of Echoes, Speaking of Sex, 3 Backyards, Mistress America, Assassination Nation, Alex Strangelove, Red Pill, No Alternative, The Good House and the upcoming The Plea.

Your last Steppenwolf production was A Streetcar Named Desire in back in 1997. How does it feel to be back at Steppenwolf after 27 years?

IT TRULY FEELS AMAZING! I feel like I am HOME. The level of quality across every aspect of the work is such a joy! I have truly missed being here at Steppenwolf.

Give us the elevator pitch for The Dance of Death.

Edgar and Alice, facing their 25th wedding anniversary, spice things up by playing games with Alice’s cousin Kurt and hilarity ensues!

Talk a bit about working with your fellow ensemble members: Cliff Chamberlain and Steppenwolf co-founder Jeff Perry?

The three of us have really been in the glorious trenches of this play together- along with our director, ensemble member Yasen Peyankov. I knew this role would be a challenge for me and adding the obstacle of a broken 5th metatarsal on my right foot put me in quite a vulnerable position. Jeff , Cliff and Yasen buoyed me and we have become such a team through it all. I trust them beyond measure. This play is tricky and we have had to find our way to it. It wasnt until we had an audience in the theater, for our invited dress before previews , that we knew people understood the situation and that we were actually in a comedy. We knew we were on the right track and it is just growing and deepening! It is SO FUN to be in a comedy!!!!!

You spent a decade starring on TV's Law & Order: Criminal Intent and with many other television and film roles. What draws you back to live theatre?

It scares the crap out of me. What scares me is also what excites me. I make mistakes in real time in front of real people- I may not be pleased with my work on a given night ( or at all- I have had that experience sadly where I just didn’t “get it” through an entire run!). The risks make it exciting and when it all comes together it is thrilling and it is never the same twice. Everyone in one space going through it all together. I truly love it. I used to think I was nuts every time I said yes to a play. I believed they cost too much snd paid too little literally and metaphorically. But these days I feel differently. Especially doing a comedy!!!!! This is my first! My first time actually getting to have fun like this in a play! Woweeeeee!

Many say The Dance of Death inspired modern plays like Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Why do you think this play resonates with audiences?

These characters are so human- flawed, selfish, needing love and excitement and attention. Their flaws are right there for all to see and they don’t apologize for them. I actually believe Edgar and Alice have a progressive partnership and are well matched and even made for each other. Who knows?! They are over the top and have probably alienated all their friends but they persevere!

Steppenwolf is celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season. What does it mean to you to be part of this milestone?

Oh my goodness! As a 19 year old I had the great gift of seeing Balm In Gilead that Steppenwolf brought to Circle Rep in 1983. It blew my teenage mind and heart wide open. I did not believe I could ever do work like that and yet also knew I had to try somehow but had no idea how. Now I call Steppenwolf my Theater Home and these people are my Artistic Family. To be here for the 50th Season and give back even a tiny bit of what Steppenwolf has given me and what Chicago audiences have supported and nourished for 50 years is an honor and a thrill that simply cannot be measured. I saw Laurie Metcalf in Little Bear Ridge Road right before I set out for Chicago to start rehearsals. I got to visit with her after the show and she told me to “ TEAR IT UP” and that is just what I am here to do and get to do each performance with Jeff and Cliff!