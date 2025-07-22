Geeta Chandran Brings Kavya Navani's Arangetram in the Presence of Kapil Mishra and Raj Babbar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Guru Vidushi Geeta Chandran, Padmashri and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, celebrates timeless tradition, artistry and devotion through the Arangetram of her disciple, Kavya Navani, at 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 27th, 2025 at the Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, 89 Lodhi Estate, New Delhi.

Hosted by Natya Vriksha, the premier institution founded by Geeta Chandran, this ceremonial debut will be graced by Chief Guest Shri Kapil Mishra, Hon'ble Minister for Art, Culture & Language, Govt. of Delhi, and Guest of Honour Shri Raj Babbar, eminent film personality and former Member of Parliament.

Apart from being a debut, an Arangetram is a sacred offering. At Natya Vriksha, it reflects Geeta Chandran's unwavering commitment to tradition and training. Every year, she curates this milestone with rigor and devotion, turning it into a powerful dialogue between guru and shishya, rooted in discipline and artistic depth.

At the heart of this year's presentation is Kavya Navani, a student who has blossomed under Geeta Chandran's artistic vision. From the age of five, Kavya has trained at Natya Vriksha, absorbing not only the grammar of Bharatanatyam but also the deeper philosophies that Geeta Chandran so uniquely imparts. Her journey has been marked by performances at esteemed platforms such as Dilli Haat, Neeti Bagh Lawns, and the Garden of Five Senses, and recognition with the Nrityakala Award at national forums in Indore and Delhi, perfect testaments to both her guru's guidance and her personal growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Guru Geeta Chandran shares, ‘Each Arangetram is a renewal of faith in the eternal tradition of Bharatanatyam. Kavya's performance is the result of immersive learning, cultural anchoring and the shared breath between a guru and shishya. I take immense pride in nurturing dancers who carry our heritage into the future with grace and gravitas.'

Deeply moved, Kavya Navani adds, ‘To dance under Guruji's guidance is to experience both art and awakening. She has shown me that Bharatanatyam is not only performance, rather it is philosophy in motion, devotion in form.'