Deepashram (Home For Boys) Presents An Art Exhibition 'My Dreams, My World'

The world is their canvas, colours are their dreams and as they pick up brushes in their hands they create figments of their imagination for the world to see! Behold, as the able boys of Deepashram bowl you over with their artistic skills and exhibit their works, 'My Dreams, My World' in the midst of the release of a book that captures their life, their journey as tiny artists and the nurturing of their tender brains at Arpana Fine Art Gallery, 4/6, Siri Fort Institutional Area, New Delhi on Friday, December 20th, 2019, 5.30 pm. Ms. Olga Dycheva (Head Sputnik News Agency, India) inaugurated the show.

The show is propelled by profound values of eminent artist Late Shri Umesh Varma who patronised the children at Deepashram and their art. It is organised by his son Namit Varma and curated by Delhi based artist and curator Aakshat Sinha.

The artworks are bound to showcase great craftsmanship and skills by these extraordinary young boys - Ajay, Ashok, Govind, Gulam, Javed, Johny, Kapil, Pradeep, Roshan, Shibu, Suresh, and Vicky using mediums like pastels, crayons, sketch pens, pencils and water colors along with a tasteful display of collages that will give wings to your thoughts too! The kids will be available to mingle with the guests at the gallery between 3pm to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday, December 21st and 22nd, 2019. These 12 special children have honed their artistic inclination and skills under the wing of artist Shikha Agarwal who has been facilitating art workshops for them since 2015.

Fine pieces of art to please the eye and some soulful music are just the best marriage to replenish the soul; and that is exactly what is going to happen at 6pm on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 onwards as the Delhi Chamber Choir will make the gallery reverberate with their western classical music. On Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 will be all about tickling that funny bone of yours as stand-up comedian Amar will be doing a special storytelling session, 'Suno Kahani' for children at 4pm.

'My Dreams, My World' is conceptualised essentially to allow the children to look at themselves with a sense of pride. It is to instill into them the very feeling of being worth their while. Factually, financial support is undoubtedly an essential part for lives to move forward, acquire and savour the goodness of the world, what makes a human conquer odds is one's own belief in oneself. This event is just that significant step; an opportunity for these children in the midst of many a people to reflect onto themselves and identify their infallible potential. Every piece of artistic manifestation that is sold, fetches them money to drive Deepashram to higher summits; thereby strengthening their belief to take bigger leaps and make strong footholds.

About Deepashram: Deepashram (home for boys) was inaugurated by Mother Teresa in 1995 and was registered under Juvenile Justice Act 2015. It is home to children, who go missing, are orphans or have been abandoned by their family mostly because they could not cope up financially or psychologically on account of the challenges faced by the children on physical and intellectual level. Most children are sent to Deepashram by Children Welfare Committee (CWC) and today it houses 53 children, out of which 21 are below 18 years of age.

The Choir was founded in 2007 and is one of the city's finest choral group primarily singing western classical music along with a dynamic repertoire spanning from Medieval, Baroque to European folk and Modern choral works. It remains under the tutelage of renowned conductor Mrs. Nadya Balyan whose dream was to make chamber music more accessible both to its singers as well as the listeners. Selecting an eclectic mix of experienced singers of Indian as well as foreign origin, she envisions a brighter future for Western Classical music in India. With an intimate setting of a chamber choir and diverse composition of singers Delhi Chamber Choir brings to its audiences a very unique colour and dynamic sound without ever losing sight of the overall goal, which is to serve the music and the composer.





