Arth Art International Hosts Artist Talk, 'Journey With The Divine Flow'

🎭 NEW! India Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for India & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arth Art International will present Artist Talk – ‘Journey with the Divine Flow', an immersive evening featuring a solo exhibition by Jayant K, Ambassador of India to Spain and Andorra, along with an engaging conversation with Jyoti A. Kathpalia, Associate Professor and Art Curator. To be held at Travancore Palace Gallery, 10A, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi, on Wednesday, April 1st, 2026 at 6:00 PM, the evening brings together the exhibition viewing and an in-depth dialogue on the artist's journey, processes, and philosophical underpinnings.

The exhibition is curated by Gargi Seth and artworks are on display until April 5th, 2026.

Shaped by his years in the Indian Foreign Service, Jayant K's artistic journey draws deeply from a life of constant movement; of uprooting and re-rooting across cultures, absorbing new landscapes, people and sensibilities. This cycle of displacement, discovery and quiet introspection has lent his work an emotional undercurrent, where art becomes both anchor and expression. Without formal training, his practice has evolved through lived experience and sustained exposure to art across geographies, allowing instinct, memory and observation to guide his visual language. This journey finds expression across 45 artworks, rendered in oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas, mixed media, oil on print on canvas and installation.

The exhibition brings together a body of work that unfolds through a threefold lens: nature, rhythm and the divine icon. Nature appears as more than a backdrop, emerging as a living, contemplative space carrying an unseen presence; dance and music infuse the canvases with movement and inner rhythm, where figures swirl, play and dissolve into their own worlds; while icons of gods and epic imagery, inspired by Indian traditions and their echoes across Southeast Asia, anchor the works in a sacred visual vocabulary. Together, these elements are bound by a continuous thread of lyricism, introspection, and a quiet search for the divine flowing through all creation.

On his artistic journey, Jayant K says, “Nature, for me, is where the divine first reveals itself – petal by petal, leaf by leaf, in a language that is quiet yet profound. In its rhythms, I begin to hear deeper music, one that flows into movement, into dance, where the body becomes a vessel of that same unseen energy. And then, in the forms of the divine, I seek to give that presence a shape; something we can recognise, revere and connect with.”

Jayant further added, “My work moves through these three realms: nature, rhythm and the sacred form, all as a continuous journey. It is my way of seeking meaning, of allowing the finite to reach towards the infinite, and of discovering that the divine is not distant, but present in all that surrounds and moves within us.”

Jyoti A Kathpalia shared her views as, “I look forward to engaging in a conversation that goes beyond the canvas—exploring the many layers within Jayant K's work, from the quiet presence of the divine in nature to the rhythm and movement that animate his figures. The idea is to open up the artist's journey, his processes and the philosophical threads that run through his practice, creating a space for dialogue, reflection and deeper connection with the works.”

Enthralled to open this one-of-a-kind evening to the audiences, Mr. Sushil Shriwastwa, CEO, Arth Art International and Founder, Asian Art Diversity, said, “With Artist Talk – Journey with the Divine Flow, we wanted to create an evening that goes beyond viewing art to truly engaging with it. Jayant K's works are deeply introspective, and the conversation with Jyoti A. Kathpalia adds an important layer. Together, the exhibition and the talk open up a more immersive space to explore the ideas of nature, rhythm, and the divine that run through his work.”

About the Artist

Jayant K is a multifaceted artist—painter, photographer, and music enthusiast—for whom diplomacy is a profession, music a passion, and painting a way of life. A seasoned diplomat with over 30 years in the Indian Foreign Service, he has served in key postings including Moscow, Madrid, Bishkek, and with ASEAN, while continuing to nurture his artistic practice. A self-taught artist working across mediums, his oeuvre spans emotive landscapes, figurative works, and icons, driven by a search for the divine in creation.

Since 1993, he has held 15 solo exhibitions across India and internationally, including at Lalit Kala Academy, with works held in prestigious collections such as those of Zubin Mehta, diplomatic missions, and private collectors worldwide. He has also contributed to promoting Indian contemporary art globally and authored Heartscapes, a book featuring 108 illustrations. Jayant K currently lives and works in Madrid as India's Ambassador to Spain and Andorra.