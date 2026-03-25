GĪTA GOVINDA Performance Set for April 2026 at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi

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A landmark dance-theatre production, Gīta Govinda – Where There is Rādhā, There is Hari, will be staged on April 7th and 8th, 2026 at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, beginning at 7:00 PM. Running for approximately 90 minutes without an interval, the production presents a rare, full-length chronological staging of the 12th-century Sanskrit masterpiece Gīta Govinda by Jayadeva Goswami.

Centred on the divine love of Radha and Krishna, the narrative unfolds through three distinct characters—Radha, portrayed by Shimran Zaman; Krishna, portrayed by Shivam Sahni; and Sakhi, portrayed by Kenisha Tandwalia, each brought to life by individual performers within a tightly woven narrative arc.

The crown jewel of devotional Sanskrit literature, Gīta Govinda is a profound meditation on love, longing, separation, and union—an embodiment of bhakti-shringaar that bridges the deeply human with the eternally divine. The beauty of this showcase lies in the fact that the complete narrative arc being presented on stage is a truly rare feat in the presentation of the epic poem. This production seeks not merely to retell but to resurrect the work in its full emotional and structural integrity.

Featuring 17 of the original 24 ashtapadis, seamlessly interwoven with original English dialogue, the performance is designed to communicate effectively with contemporary audiences while preserving the text's emotional essence and spiritual architecture. Distinct from traditional formats, the production casts separate performers for each character, allowing for layered storytelling and nuanced perspectives.

The music is composed by the legendary Shubha Mudgal, bringing immense depth and gravitas to the production. Music production and sound design are helmed by Sai Shravanam, one of India's leading sound designers. The visual language is elevated through costumes designed by Sandhya Raman and customised jewellery by Art Karat. The creative vision is further shaped by Creative Partner Shimran Zaman, Choreography by Nilava Sen, and Concept, Script, and Direction by Shivam Sahni.

Speaking about the production, Director/ Performer Shivam Sahni shares, “Gīta Govinda – Where There is Rādhā, There is Hari is an offering as much as it is a performance. Our endeavour has been to present the text in its purest form through contemporary thought —honouring its structure, its music, and its emotional landscape. By presenting it as a complete narrative, we hope to share this 12th century epic with the audience of the 21st century, allowing them to experience its eternal relevance —the tension, the longing, and ultimately, transcendence—in a way that has seldom been attempted on stage.”

Ahead of her portrayal of the titular role of Radha on stage, Shimran Zaman shared, “Radha, for me, is a state of being. In Gīta Govinda, her journey through longing, vulnerability, strength and surrender feels deeply personal and universal at the same time. This production has allowed us to explore her emotional landscape through a contemporary lens, with honesty and depth, while remaining rooted in the grammar of tradition. It is an attempt to let her voice be felt.”

Kenisha Tandwalia shared her emotions about playing Sakhi as, “The Sakhi is often seen as the bridge between Radha and Krishna, but in this production, she also becomes the voice of empathy and understanding. Portraying her has been a journey of holding space for both separation and union. Being part of a work of this scale, alongside such accomplished artists, has been both grounding and deeply inspiring.”