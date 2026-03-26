Mahindra Excellence In Theatre Awards 2026 Concludes With Awards Night

🎭 NEW! India Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for India & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 21st edition of the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), instituted by the Mahindra Group and produced by Teamwork Arts, concluded with an Awards Night at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, bringing the curtains down on a week-long celebration of India's rich and diverse theatre traditions.

Held from 19th to 25th March 2026, META 2026 transformed Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts into vibrant cultural stages, where some of the country's finest theatre-makers presented bold, original, and compelling productions. Over the course of the festival, the top 10 shortlisted productions were staged before packed audiences and an eminent jury, creating a powerful showcase of the depth, range, and vitality of contemporary Indian theatre, chosen from a record- breaking 422 entries received from across 20 Indian states, over 100 cities, and in 60 languages and

dialects. The final ten productions reflected the extraordinary diversity of India's performance traditions and contemporary storytelling. Audiences witnessed a rich interplay and reinterpretations of mythology, literary fiction, memoir, politics, activism, social malaise and ideology, expressed through productions in Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Hindustani, Bundelkhandi, Sanskrit, English, and Gibberish.

With performances held every day at Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre, META 2026 offered shortlisted productions a national platform to present their work before a distinguished jury as well as theatre-lovers in the capital. The festival, as always, underscored META's role as one of India's most definitive and inclusive platforms for recognizing excellence across theatrical disciplines, both on stage and behind the scenes. A major highlight of the evening was the conferring of the META Lifetime Achievement Award on Amol Palekar, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to Indian theatre and cinema. An iconic actor, director, and theatre practitioner, Palekar's work has had a profound impact on the cultural imagination of the country. His contribution to theatre has been especially significant in expanding the medium beyond conventional auditoriums and making it more intimate, accessible, and experimental.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the Awards Night was a performance by TĀL FRY. TĀL FRY, a musical initiative that brings together enthusiasts of rhythm with great taste buds, blends the versatile tonalities of various instruments and the use of visually engaging light design. With an eclectic soundscape comprising the Tabla, Mridangam, Ghatam, Cajon, Dholak, Sitar, Flute, Djembe, and Carnatic vocals, the group explores the rich rhythmic traditions found in both Carnatic and Hindustani classical styles. Their act brought a vibrant surge of energy to the evening, serving as a fitting tribute to the dynamism and plurality that define India's performing arts landscape.

Jay Shah, Vice President, Head, Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "META 2026 has once again reaffirmed the incredible talent and creative courage that define Indian theatre today. This year's festival showcased a diverse spectrum of stories and voices from across the country, underlining theatre's ability to provoke thought, foster empathy, and spark meaningful dialogue. Honouring Amol Palekar's lifetime contribution to theatre and cinema was a particularly inspiring moment for all of us."

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts and Festival Producer, added, "META 2026 celebrated the extraordinary range and resilience of Indian theatre. Over seven days, the festival brought together ten exceptional productions that reflected the richness of our languages, traditions, and contemporary concerns. The Awards Night marked not only the culmination of the festival, but also a celebration of the artists, designers, writers, directors, and performers whose work continues to push the boundaries of storytelling and performance in India.”

Suraj Dhingra - Festival Producer - META & Senior Vice President-Teamwork Arts “META 2026 has been a deeply rewarding journey, bringing together an extraordinary group of theatre-makers from across the country. What stands out each year is not just the diversity of stories and forms, but the rigour, collaboration, and commitment that go into creating work of this calibre. The festival is as much about the exchange between artists, audiences, and practitioners as it is about recognition, and this edition truly reflected that spirit. We are grateful to all the participating teams for making this such a vibrant and memorable celebration of Indian theatre.”