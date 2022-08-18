Art Tree's Initiative PRAVAAH - A JOURNEY on at The Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre

Art Tree aims to preserve and promote the legacy of traditional Indian art and crafts the origins of which can be traced to prehistoric settlements in the 3rd millennium BCE. Titled Pravaah-A Journey, this show is on during the Shravan month of the Hindu Saka calendar, and has 'Water' as its theme. The artworks will be on display on till 21st August at the Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi from 11 am -7 pm.

This is yet another attempt at our continuing an unremitting journey towards achieving our overall motto of inclusiveness. Water being one of the most important aspects of life, is the highlight of our exhibition. The distinguished artists displaying their rare works are: Manisha Jha and Manoj Choudhary in Madhubani; Purna Chandra Moharana and Tanmay Mahapatra in Pattachitra; Prakash Joshi in Phad and Anil Wangad and Sarita Vanjara in Warli.

About the art show, Pragati Agarwal, Founder- Art Tree said, "One of the most vitalizing and life-preserving sources of life, water is the most precious natural resource and supports all human, plant and animal life. Manifesting itself in various forms, water from the seas and rivers remains a recurring theme in Indian mythological art and culture.' Pravaah- a Journey' is an endeavor to bring forth the various attributes of Water that the eclectic mix of artists have brought out in their works. We are very happy to have found a motley mix of artists belonging to different art forms who offer us extensive and varied creations from their oeuvre."

Water symbolizes purity and cleansing; and this is more apparent in historical, ancient and renaissance pieces of art. The depiction of water is universal in almost every form of art worldwide. In both literature and art, water is considered the universal symbol for change - it is forever flowing, and can take any course.

Pravaah too emphasizes and underlines the dynamic energy that water signifies and epitomizes.

On the occasion Chief guest Jaya Jaitly - traditional crafts curator- said, "During the Covid 19 pandemic, while most people from around the world were reeling under tremendous pressure to cope with menace, some of our craftsmen and artists whose works suffered immensely for lack of buyers, decided to make masks that got sold instantly.She also requested guests to see all the hard work that the artists had put in and support them in these difficult times.

Guest of Honor, BS Bhalla, Chairman- NDMC was very happy to see the unique artworks displayed by extremely talented bunch of artists.

Other eminent personalities present at the inauguration were: Mr Koji Sato- Director General, Japan Foundation India; Mitchel Crites- art collector; Aruna Vasudev- former Director Osian's;Ms Marianne Erdo - Head Cultural Counselor of Liszt Institute, Hungarian Cultural Centre; and Aditya Area Founding Director- Museo Camera, Gurgaon. They were all praise for the masterly strokes that each artist's works demonstrated. They were particularly impressed with the maturity of some of the young artists.

Widely acknowledged for its traditional art forms and crafts, Indian folk art has been handed down from one generation to the next without altering its cultural and traditional vibrancy. Each region is known for its own unique form of folk art and has its distinctive style. The Indian folk arts are very ethnic, simple, yet vibrant, and colourful to talk about the rich heritage of the land. Some of the most talked about Indian folk traditions have had cultural and religious influences on their way to modern times, and continue to generate immense curiosity and interest among the connoisseurs of the world of art. The five art forms on display too have enjoyed tremendous patronage both in the domestic and international market. This exhibition is the perfect way to showcase their works together to encapsulate the spirit of theme on water. It will give visitors the chance to experience more of the rich practices that have stood the test of time and form our splendid heritage.