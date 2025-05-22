Young Audiences of Houston Receives $50,000 Grant from Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Young Audiences of Houston has announced the receipt of a generous $50,000 grant from the Genesis Inspiration Foundation. This transformative funding will support and expand the organization’s youth arts education services throughout Southeast Texas over the next year.

"With this generous support, Young Audiences of Houston will continue to reach over 250,000 children annually through high-quality arts programs,” said Wells McGee, Board President of Young Audiences of Houston. “In the past year alone, we delivered programming at 269 diverse sites, including public, private, and parochial schools, hospitals, youth service centers, parks, libraries, and community spaces.”

Young Audiences of Houston is deeply committed to ensuring that all children—regardless of background or circumstance—have access to the arts. These grant dollars provide support for strategic initiatives and programs, that are offered free of charge to participating youth and families, helping to eliminate barriers and expand arts access to some of the region’s most underserved communities.

Each initiative is thoughtfully designed to provide impactful arts exposure, hands-on creative experiences, and strong educational alignment. These programs support a whole-child approach to learning, growth, and development.

“Genesis Inspiration Foundation is dedicated to empowering young people to experience an education through the arts,” said John Guastaferro, Executive Director of Genesis Inspiration Foundation. “We are grateful to work with nonprofit partners like Young Audiences, Inc. of Houston to increase accessibility, spark imagination, and bring the transformative power of the arts to more children across the country.”

This impactful partnership underscores a shared mission: to cultivate creativity, innovation, and opportunity for every child—one program at a time.

