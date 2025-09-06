World Premiere Comedy CLEAVAGE Will Come to Lakeside Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MusicalWriters.com Productions, in collaboration with Lakeside Community Theatre (LCT), will present the world premiere of cleaVage, a laugh-out-loud new musical comedy about the rise, fall, and rebound of silicone gel breast implants. Performances will run October 3–18, 2025, at Lakeside Community Theatre in The Colony, TX.

Conceived by Dallas plastic surgeon Dr. Ron Friedman and co-written with Laura Goodenow, cleaVage has been described as “Hamilton with breasts” by Texas Monthly. Directed by Rebecca Lowrey (CEO of MusicalWriters.com), the show takes the little-known history of breast implants and blows it up to larger-than-life proportions through song, dance, and unflinching comedy.

About the Show

The “real” story behind fake breasts, cleaVage is an origin story, a love story, an underdog story—and a dog story—all stuffed into two acts.

The musical was first conceived after Dr. Friedman saw Hamilton in 2019 and realized that the fascinating but untold history of silicone gel implants had never been given the full musical treatment. During the pandemic, he wrote, orchestrated, and recorded 36 demos chronicling the unbelievable-but-true saga of the women, men, and dog (yes, dog!) responsible for the No. 1 plastic surgery operation performed worldwide.

In 2022, writer Laura Goodenow joined the project, bringing a woman’s perspective to the libretto. She shaped the story by creating characters, writing scenes, and suggesting new songs, ensuring the show balanced the seriousness of breast augmentation and body empowerment with laugh-out-loud humor and heart.

Special Partnership with Women Rock

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, cleaVage is proud to partner with Women Rock, a North Texas nonprofit dedicated to supporting breast cancer survivors. An exclusive preview performance will be held to benefit Women Rock and all proceeds from merchandise sales at subsequent performances of cleaVage will also benefit Women Rock. Learn more at Women Rock Events.

Performance & Ticket Information

Performances of cleaVage will be held October 3–18, 2025, at Lakeside Community Theatre, located in The Colony, TX. Tickets are $25 for general reserved and $17 for seniors and students.

About MusicalWriters.com

MusicalWriters.com is dedicated to developing and supporting new musicals, providing resources and professional opportunities to emerging and established creators. Through workshops, readings, and full productions, the company nurtures new talent and brings original musicals to life. Past full productions include Khan!!! The Musical! and Getting Through April, with more premieres on the horizon.

About Lakeside Community Theatre

Lakeside Community Theatre exists to entertain and educate the community in the theatre and performing arts, while providing a place for local talent to shine. We aim to build a strong community identity by working together and presenting challenging and thought provoking performances. For more information, visit www.lctthecolony.com.