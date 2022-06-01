WOMEN ROCK Fundraiser For Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company Announced At Rudyard's Pup, June 24

Returning for the fourth year (after a hiatus for Covid-19), Mildred's Umbrella (MU) is teaming up with Rudyard's British Pub for 'Women Rock,' a fundraiser benefiting the theater company's 2022-2023 season. The benefit concert will feature local female-fronted bands, comedians, burlesque acts, solo artists, a silent auction, and food and drink for purchase from Rudyard's menu.

The party will be PROM THEMED, so dress up fancy if you want! We will crown the 'King and Queen of the Prom' later in the evening!

The silent auction will include several theater packages, a Houston Museum of Natural Science membership, a fitness and spa package, jewelry, art and many other fun options.

Returning for the 2022 concert are: QUINN THE BRAIN, and new for this year are PINKIE PROMISE and LORENA LEIGH. The bands and other acts are headed by women, ranging from newbies to veterans of the Houston music scene. Comediennes Timely Rain (also emcee) and Taylor Needham will be featured, along with DJ Ximone.

The funds raised from the evening will support MU's theatrical productions which promote both emerging and recognized women playwrights and directors from all over the world.

The Fourth Annual "Women Rock'' benefit concert will be held at Rudyard's British Pub on Friday, June 24 from 7pm-11pm. Doors open at 6:30pm and entertainment will start at 7pm. Tickets are available in advance for $15, and at the door for $20. Presale tickets are available online at www.mildredsumbrella.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call 832-463-0409 or email info@mildredsumbrella.com.