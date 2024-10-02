Theatre Under the Stars Hosts Blood Drive in Conjunction With LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced that they will partner with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center October 23 and 24 event during the run of Little Shop of Horrors!

In a playful nod to Little Shop of Horrors, the iconic musical where the ravenous plant Audrey II demands a diet of human blood, this blood drive brings a darkly humorous twist to a life-saving cause. Fans of the show will appreciate the tongue-in-cheek irony of donating blood to honor a fictional character known for its insatiable thirst. Instead of feeding Audrey II, participants are contributing to a much more noble cause—supporting those in need of life-giving blood transfusions. It's a perfect mix of theatrical fun and community spirit, making it a memorable event for both horror fans and everyday heroes alike!

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be on site at Theatre Under The Stars in front of Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center on October 23 and 24 from 3-7 p.m. People in the downtown area are encouraged to drop by and donate. Those interested can go to TUTS.com/BloodDrive. The first 10 donors each day will receive two complimentary tickets to a performance of Little Shop of Horrors.

"Join us for two special days as we honor Little Shop of Horrors' blood-thirsty hero Audrey II by teaming up with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for a life-saving cause," said Dan Knechtges, TUTS Artistic Director.

Little Shop of Horrors is the classic horror musical created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken features a 1960s-style rock and roll score and dark humor that will draw you deep into the world of Audrey II, but remember – don’t feed the plants! Little Shop of Horrors runs October 22 through November 3 at Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

Comments