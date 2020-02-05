The World Premiere Staging Of LOCK BY LOCK Hits Downtown Houston This Month

The Wandering Moose is debuting their season with Lock by Lock, the world premiere staging of Katherine Mulvaney's novella of the same name with performances on the 3rd floor of 300 Main St. February 20th,21st, and 22nd at 8 pm.

Lock by Lock is a one-woman show retelling of the story of Samson and Delilah from Delilah's point of view. Join Delilah as she takes back her story and recounts events the way she remembers them. This is intimate and interactive storytelling done in an unconventional space that challenges perspective and brings attention to the ins and outs of a story that may not be all that it seems on the surface.

This is a handicap accessible space. Vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present at the event including Lock by Lock author, Katherine Mulvaney. Ticket prices start at $25.00. tickets can be bought online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lock-by-lock-taking-back-her-voice-tickets-91704808551?fbclid=IwAR0V1R9juj8BEkpnsCDMtldLTqjB1rdWbvdF_lqESVQJ5jikoRzzLSyKiDw

Tickets can only be bought online and must be presented before entry to the space. There are no tickets sold at the door.





